BlueAndGold - Where Does Notre Dame’s Recruiting Class Rank Vs. The ACC?

Notre Dame opens its 2020 football season against Duke this Saturday, and the Atlantic Coast Conference logo is already painted down on the 25-yard line. The Irish were picked to finish second in the ACC by the media, and additionally, senior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and senior guard Aaron Banks were named to the preseason all-conference team. It’s new to see Notre Dame in these types of preseason polls and lists as a part of a conference. After each new commitment, we write a story about where Notre Dame stands in the national recruiting rankings, but how about taking a look at where the Irish rank amongst its counterparts in the ACC?

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly can close on a strong 2021 recruiting class. (Fighting Irish Digital Media)

Nationally, Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class ranks No. 11 with its 18 commitments. The two teams directly ahead of the Irish are Miami and Clemson at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively. The Hurricanes and Tigers also sit at the top of the ACC team recruiting rankings with North Carolina at No. 3. Plugging Notre Dame into the conference rankings would put the Irish right above the Tar Heels, pushing Mack Brown’s squad down to No. 4. Miami has 22 commitments in its 2021 class, which includes one five-star prospect (defensive back James Williams) and 10 four-star players. Only two of Miami’s commitments hail from outside the state of Florida. Clemson has just 15 verbal pledges in the 2021 cycle with a higher average star ranking per recruit (3.8) compared to Miami (3.5). Notre Dame has an average star ranking of 3.38. Clemson does not have a five-star commit – whereas Notre Dame has offensive tackle Blake Fisher ranked in that category – but has 12 four-star verbals, compared to the Irish’s five. The Rivals.com ranking formula (click here for more details) decides the class ranking standings, and Miami leads the way in the ACC with 2,154, followed by Clemson’s 2,092. Notre Dame has accumulated 1,994 points.