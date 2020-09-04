 Notre Dame Football Picked Second In ACC; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah And Aaron Banks On Preseason Team
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-04 08:34:03 -0500') }} football

Notre Dame Picked Second In ACC, Has Two Players On Preseason Team

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
The ACC media corps expects Notre Dame's first foray into a conference to be fruitful.

The Irish were picked to finish second in the ACC, behind Clemson, in the official preseason poll, as voted by 134 media members who cover the conference. They received two first-place votes.

Additionally, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and guard Aaron Banks were named to the preseason all-conference team. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the ACC's preseason player of the year, though Notre Dame's Ian Book got one vote.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was one of two Irish preseason ACC honorees.
Here's the full preseason poll and points, with first-place votes in parentheses

1. Clemson (132) – 2008

2. Notre Dame (2) – 1824

3. North Carolina – 1682

4. Louisville – 1434

5. Virginia Tech – 1318

6. Miami – 1280

7. Florida State – 1177

8. Pitt – 1132

9. Virginia – 994

10. Wake Forest – 659

11. NC State – 634

12. Duke – 618

13. Boston College – 532

14. Syracuse – 449

15. Georgia Tech – 339

The full preseason all-conference team, with points earned in parenthesis:

Offense

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (100)

WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville (96)

WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (75)

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (77)

AP – Michael Carter, North Carolina (82)

OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson (64)

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (61)

OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College (78)

OG – Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (34)

C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (80)

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (131)

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (133)

RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville (80)

Defense

DE – Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest (89)

DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt (37)

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (108)

DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson (75)

LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (106)

LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech (66)

LB – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (47)

CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (90)

CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson (85)

S – Paris Ford, Pitt (62)

S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (56)

Special Teams

K – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)

P – Trenton Gill, NC State (43)

SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke (48)

