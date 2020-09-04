The ACC media corps expects Notre Dame's first foray into a conference to be fruitful.

The Irish were picked to finish second in the ACC, behind Clemson, in the official preseason poll, as voted by 134 media members who cover the conference. They received two first-place votes.

Additionally, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and guard Aaron Banks were named to the preseason all-conference team. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the ACC's preseason player of the year, though Notre Dame's Ian Book got one vote.