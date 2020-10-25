Video Interviews: Notre Dame Commit Prince Kollie, David Crockett Coach
Following David Crockett High School's monstrous 21-20 victory over Daniel Boone High School on Friday, Oct. 23, BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer spoke with Notre Dame linebacker commit Prince Kollie and Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley.
Watch both interviews below, and please subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.