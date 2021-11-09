What to watch for in Notre Dame women’s basketball 2021-22 season opener

Basketball is back. Notre Dame gets the second season of head coach Niele Ivey's tenure underway Tuesday night against Ohio. The Fighting Irish host the Bobcats at 7 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion. The Ivey era began with an 86-85 loss to Ohio on Nov. 27, 2020. The Irish sputtered to a 10-10 overall mark thereafter. They finished sixth in the ACC standings, and that’s where they’re projected by media and the conference's coaches to finish again. But Notre Dame has a higher ceiling for itself.

Notre Dame women's basketball players Maddy Westbeld (left) and Dara Mabrey (right). (Notre Dame Athletics)

Sophomore forward Maddy Westbeld said last month the Irish are taking every game personally this season. They're out to prove repping the blue and gold still means something in the grand scheme of women's college basketball. A good way for Notre Dame to back that up from the jump would be to beat the same team it lost to in last year's season opener. And not just beat the Bobcats but beat them soundly. Ohio went 15-10 with a first-round WNIT exit last season. It's not exactly a cream of the crop type of program. Notre Dame needs to set the tone for the season, especially playing at home. Look for Stanford transfer Maya Dodson to build upon her strong performance in Notre Dame's exhibition victory over Emporia State last week. Dodson scored 24 points in 25 minutes. She was unstoppable in the post. She should have another favorable size advantage against the smaller Bobcats. "She gives us everything in terms of her presence inside, her leadership off the court, she's our hardest worker," Ivey said. "She demands a lot of respect from our team. And she carries a lot of experience being a senior and coming from a great program in Stanford."