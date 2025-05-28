Three-star DL Alister Vallejo sets commitment date

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound product of Liberty Hill (Texas) High previously made an official visit to SMU , but the Mustangs appear to be out of the running for the 2026 recruit.

The three-star defensive lineman will share his commitment announcement June 10, he announced Wednesday. Vallejo will choose either Kansas , Michigan or Notre Dame .

Vallejo was credited with 51 tackles, seven sacks and nine tackles for loss as a junior last season, per MaxPreps. That led to Vallejo to start gaining more attention from FBS football coaches.

In January, Kansas became Vallejo's second FBS scholarship offer following Ole Miss, which offered Vallejo in June following a camp performance. Michigan offered Vallejo in April when he made an unofficial visit to campus. The next day Notre Dame offered Vallejo.

Vallejo has reported 15 offers to date. Rivals projects Vallejo as a defensive end but did not include him in its ranking of the top 40 in the 2026 class earlier this month.

Vallejo is currently scheduled to make trip to Notre Dame and Kansas before making his June 10 announcement. Vallejo told Inside ND Sports he plans to make an unofficial visit to Notre Dame starting Sunday that will last into Wednesday. It will be Vallejo's first visit to Notre Dame. He's also scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame for June 20-22, but that will likely only occur if he commits to the Irish.

Vallejo visited Kansas in March, and he's scheduled to return for an official visit June 6-8. That would be his final visit ahead of his planned commitment announcement. He's also scheduled an official visit to Michigan for June 13-15.

