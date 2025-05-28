Three-star DL Alister Vallejo sets commitment date

Alister Vallejo will be making his college decision soon.
The three-star defensive lineman will share his commitment announcement June 10, he announced Wednesday. Vallejo will choose either Kansas, Michigan or Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound product of Liberty Hill (Texas) High previously made an official visit to SMU, but the Mustangs appear to be out of the running for the 2026 recruit.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
More Content
► The Heat Index: More twists for Notre Dame in TE and WR recruiting
► Inside Rivals250 WR Kohen Brown's top schools
► Thinking out loud on storylines affecting Notre Dame in a loud offseason
► Counting down a decade of Notre Dame's top 10 freshman summer surprises
► Jeremiyah Love, Marcus Freeman among many on College Football 26 cover
Vallejo was credited with 51 tackles, seven sacks and nine tackles for loss as a junior last season, per MaxPreps. That led to Vallejo to start gaining more attention from FBS football coaches.
In January, Kansas became Vallejo's second FBS scholarship offer following Ole Miss, which offered Vallejo in June following a camp performance. Michigan offered Vallejo in April when he made an unofficial visit to campus. The next day Notre Dame offered Vallejo.
Vallejo has reported 15 offers to date. Rivals projects Vallejo as a defensive end but did not include him in its ranking of the top 40 in the 2026 class earlier this month.
Vallejo is currently scheduled to make trip to Notre Dame and Kansas before making his June 10 announcement. Vallejo told Inside ND Sports he plans to make an unofficial visit to Notre Dame starting Sunday that will last into Wednesday. It will be Vallejo's first visit to Notre Dame. He's also scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame for June 20-22, but that will likely only occur if he commits to the Irish.
Vallejo visited Kansas in March, and he's scheduled to return for an official visit June 6-8. That would be his final visit ahead of his planned commitment announcement. He's also scheduled an official visit to Michigan for June 13-15.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports