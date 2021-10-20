Where Notre Dame women’s basketball landed in ACC preseason polls

Five ACC women’s basketball teams landed in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 this week. Notre Dame was not one of them — but the Fighting Irish were close.

Head coach Niele Ivey’s team received eight votes in the inaugural poll and was the top unranked ACC team receiving votes. So it shouldn’t be surprising Notre Dame was picked to by both the conference’s 15 head coaches and a group of 57 voters on the Blue Ribbon Panel to finish sixth in the ACC.

No. 5 NC State was the overwhelming favorite to stand atop the conference standings at the end of the regular season. Notre Dame finished sixth in last year’s ACC standings with an 8-7 conference record and 10-10 overall mark.

The coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel identically projected the conference’s top 11 finishers. The full results of both polls are below.