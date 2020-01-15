A look at what they're saying about Notre Dame announcing Tom Rees as the Fighting Irish's new offensive coordinator and Lance Taylor 's promotion to run game coordinator.

Lou Somogyi, Blue & Gold Illustrated: ANALYSIS: Tommy Rees As Notre Dame's New Offensive Coordinator

Just like the ultimate litmus tests for the Irish this past year were the road trips to Athens, Ga., and Ann Arbor, Mich., in 2020 the two prime Judgement Days will be versus Wisconsin on Oct. 3 and hosting Clemson on Nov. 7.

Versus the Badgers, Rees/Taylor will be going against Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a disciple of LSU's Dave Aranda. Leonhard’s Badgers this year finished 4th nationally in total defense, (287.1 yards per game), 6th against the run (99.8) and 10th in scoring defense (16.9).

And perhaps you may have heard of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, whose troops held the Irish to three points last year.

What is achieved with huge numbers against Western Michigan, Navy, Duke, Louisville, et al, or even a 2-10 Arkansas team, is of little consequence. Notre Dame has reached a point under Kelly where the only measurement is whether it can take the next step into Tier 1 status, especially on offense.

How the 27-year-old Rees will fare in this debut is an element that can only be answered once the event takes place. He can no longer be just a contemporary with the players, but a respected leader, and that trust has to be earned.

“Everybody gets a first time. …We all had first times,” Kelly said in December. “So what do you need to be prepared for that first time? You’ve got to have, first of all, a great background. (Rees) had a great background leading up to this. He’s been in this arena before. He grew up in this arena of college football and he’ll be well-supported.”

If Rees/Taylor and Co. thrive, the decision will be heralded for its foresight and prescience. If not, the cacophony of resentment for hiring someone with limited experience will be endless.

Kelly is in the back stretch of his Notre Dame career, and this most recent move will likely best define whether his tenure will close with a flourish or as one unfulfilled.