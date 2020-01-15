What They're Saying: Notre Dame Promotes Tom Rees, Lance Taylor
A look at what they're saying about Notre Dame announcing Tom Rees as the Fighting Irish's new offensive coordinator and Lance Taylor's promotion to run game coordinator.
Lou Somogyi, Blue & Gold Illustrated: ANALYSIS: Tommy Rees As Notre Dame's New Offensive Coordinator
Just like the ultimate litmus tests for the Irish this past year were the road trips to Athens, Ga., and Ann Arbor, Mich., in 2020 the two prime Judgement Days will be versus Wisconsin on Oct. 3 and hosting Clemson on Nov. 7.
Versus the Badgers, Rees/Taylor will be going against Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a disciple of LSU's Dave Aranda. Leonhard’s Badgers this year finished 4th nationally in total defense, (287.1 yards per game), 6th against the run (99.8) and 10th in scoring defense (16.9).
And perhaps you may have heard of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, whose troops held the Irish to three points last year.
What is achieved with huge numbers against Western Michigan, Navy, Duke, Louisville, et al, or even a 2-10 Arkansas team, is of little consequence. Notre Dame has reached a point under Kelly where the only measurement is whether it can take the next step into Tier 1 status, especially on offense.
How the 27-year-old Rees will fare in this debut is an element that can only be answered once the event takes place. He can no longer be just a contemporary with the players, but a respected leader, and that trust has to be earned.
“Everybody gets a first time. …We all had first times,” Kelly said in December. “So what do you need to be prepared for that first time? You’ve got to have, first of all, a great background. (Rees) had a great background leading up to this. He’s been in this arena before. He grew up in this arena of college football and he’ll be well-supported.”
If Rees/Taylor and Co. thrive, the decision will be heralded for its foresight and prescience. If not, the cacophony of resentment for hiring someone with limited experience will be endless.
Kelly is in the back stretch of his Notre Dame career, and this most recent move will likely best define whether his tenure will close with a flourish or as one unfulfilled.
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Head Football Coach
“After an extensive national search, I’m proud to name Tom Rees our next offensive coordinator. Tom’s ability to connect with our players and staff and accepting and embracing the incredible opportunity in being the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame made him the right choice. While Tom’s leadership ability and knowledge of the game was evident, it was his humble approach to his own development and desire to continue to grow and learn that were also key factors that set him apart in a talented pool of candidates.”
“Lance’s ability to gain consensus within the staff by implementing a running game plan that fits our personnel and is tactically and technically sound makes him a great fit for this position.”
Blake Schuster, Bleacher Report: Former Notre Dame QB Tommy Rees Named Fighting Irish Offensive Coordinator
Considering the strong rapport between Book and Rees—to say nothing of both understanding the expectations that come with being a Notre Dame quarterback—it should prove for a relatively smooth transition for the two. Book is 20-3 as a starter with Rees as his position coach.
The Fighting Irish had a good-not-great season on offense in 2019, ranking 49th nationally in passing yards (252.2 per game), 45th in rushing yards (179 per game) and 13th in scoring (36.8 points per game). Still, Notre Dame went 11-2 on the year with losses at No. 3 Georgia and at No. 19 Michigan. Unfortunately for Long, greatness is the standard for Notre Dame coaches. Anything less than a championship-caliber season in South Bend demands change. Long was an unavoidable sacrifice.
Rees' hiring should be received rather well by fans of the Irish. In 30 starts over four years, Rees passed for 7,351 yards, 61 touchdowns and 37 interceptions, helping Notre Dame reach the BCS title game in 2012 where it lost to Alabama.
His job as a coach is the same as it was when he played: mold Notre Dame into a title contender.
Social Media Reaction
Beyond thankful to Coach Kelly and the entire football program for the opportunity to continue to develop & compete at my Alma Mater. Can not wait to get going with the best student-athletes & staff in the country! #TSIITD https://t.co/JOJ9JV4qum— Tommy Rees (@T_Rees11) January 15, 2020
Couldn’t be happier or more proud of @T_Rees11 for being promoted to offensive coordinator @NDFootball. Think they got the right man for the job! G’Irish! pic.twitter.com/5ejpLgg5GW— Zack Martin (@thegob70) January 15, 2020
Thats what I’m talking about! Two of the best to be around. Don’t doubt them for a second. #GoIrish https://t.co/saX04sq5l2— Cole Kmet (@ColeKmet) January 14, 2020
Great news for Notre Dame. He’s as sharp as they come, has played the game at a high level, and a Coach players are gonna go out and play their ass off for. Congrats Coach Rees, deserved. https://t.co/QUxZRK2qwR— Quenton Nelson (@BigQ56) January 14, 2020
Tom Rees' star continues to rise as #NotreDame names him offensive coordinator at age 27.— Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) January 14, 2020
Lance Taylor becomes run game coordinator.
That combo hit for 33 points, 455 total yards in #CWBowl win over Iowa State.
The Tom Rees promotion is interesting for a multitude of reasons. One of them is this is what the players wanted internally. Maybe that’s causation. Maybe it’s coincidence. But it’s significant to the chemistry of this upcoming offseason.— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) January 14, 2020
Brian Kelly does need to add a veteran offensive line or tight ends coach. I know so many have said it's not happening with Harry Hiestand. I'd pay him what it takes to get him to come back & slide Quinn to tight ends coach.— Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) January 14, 2020
If Hiestand isn't coming back, need another veteran.
Let’s go! Excited to get back to work☘️ https://t.co/AS1YITRipX— Ian Book (@Ian_Book12) January 14, 2020
Tom Rees has been considered a rising star in the coaching world. Now he's Notre Dame's new offensive coordinator, another step forward for his climb.— Chris Emma (@CEmma670) January 14, 2020
Big move for Brian Kelly, promoting Tom Rees and Lance Taylor. https://t.co/CLzkTuOt2K— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 14, 2020
