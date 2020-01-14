News More News
ANALYSIS: Tommy Rees As Notre Dame's New Offensive Coordinator

Lou Somogyi
Two days prior to Notre Dame’s Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl meeting with Iowa State, Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly divulged what hardly was perceived as classified information to media members.

Following the Dec. 11 announcement that 2017-19 Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long and the staff had gone through a divorce, there was a tacit understanding that 2017-19 Fighting Irish quarterbacks coach Tom Rees — who also started 31 games at that same position for Kelly in the four years from 2010-13 — was invariably next in line for the role.


Tom Rees was promoted to the offensive coordinator role this week by head coach Brian Kelly.
“It’s pretty obvious that Tom is going to call the plays,” Kelly revealed on Dec. 26, prior to the 33-9 win over Iowa State. “I don’t know that there’s any secrets out there.”

And it was hardly going to be a secret that Rees would have at least a co-coordinator role starting in 2020.

In fact, the joke in our office even back in December about setting up a "Big Board" feature on Notre Dame's offensive coordinator candidates was it would be "1. Tom Rees. 2. Tom Rees. 3. Tom Rees."

