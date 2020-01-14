Two days prior to Notre Dame’s Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl meeting with Iowa State, Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly divulged what hardly was perceived as classified information to media members.

Following the Dec. 11 announcement that 2017-19 Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long and the staff had gone through a divorce, there was a tacit understanding that 2017-19 Fighting Irish quarterbacks coach Tom Rees — who also started 31 games at that same position for Kelly in the four years from 2010-13 — was invariably next in line for the role.



