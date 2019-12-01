A look at what the media is saying after Notre Dame's 45-24 victory versus Stanford. Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish WR Chase Claypool caught two touchdowns against Stanford. (@ndfootball)

Lou Somogyi, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Notre Dame-Stanford: On Paper Revisited Breaking Down The Notre Dame Passing Game Vs. Stanford Pass Defense Like Davis Mills for Stanford, Ian Book spread the wealth early, and didn’t even connect with senior standout receiver Chase Claypool until the final two minutes of the first half, with the second completion to him a 41-yard back-shoulder touchdown in which Claypool, per usual, high-pointed the ball with excellent timing to put the Irish ahead for good. As excellent an execution on any pass this year was Book’s 43-yard strike to Braden Lenzy when the Irish led only 21-17 and were backed up with a 1st-and-17 situation at their seven-yard line. With good protection, Book did not panic in the pocket, patiently waited for Lenzy to cut clear across the field and hit him perfectly in stride. That drive ended with what has been a recent staple — Claypool dragging across the cleared middle in the red zone for an eight-yard score. A 16-yard screen/check down to senior running back Tony Jones Jr. also was well executed for a score, and Book again demonstrated fine patience on a third-and-goal, six-yard scoring pass to sophomore tight end Tommy Tremble. The Stanford front did bat down four of Book’s passes, but he finished 17 of 30 for 255 yards, four scores and no interceptions. Advantage: Notre Dame

Vince DeDario, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Win Vs. Stanford - The offense ended the day with a pretty nice line throwing for 255 and rushing for 190 for a total of 445. It was a pretty balanced night but that is not how it started. Notre Dame had no intention of running the ball early in the game and put the game in the hands of senior quarterback Ian Book. Most of the rushing yards came late in the game but for the first time in four games, Book wasn’t the leading rusher. - Ian Book had one of his typical days behind center for Notre Dame. At time he looked flustered and itchy in the pocket and at times he looked poised and effective in both the pass and run game. The opening drive was fantastic for the Irish and Book. He went 4-5 for all 70 yards of the drive and the one incompletion was a drop by Braden Lenzy. He was decisive. He was patient. He was in complete control. In the third he had a really nice play for 43 yards to Lenzy where he was able to buy time with his legs and get outside the pocket. It was essential to do this because he had to wait for Lenzy to come all the way across the field and get open. He then threw a perfect strike that led Lenzy and allowed him to get up the field after the catch. On the same drive he showed why he is so dangerous with his legs picking up the fourth down by scrambling to his right and picking up over 20 yards. - On the negative side for Book he looked uneasy at times in the pocket and very inaccurate with some of his passes. On the go route to Lenzy he had the speedy sophomore down the sideline with no safety help over the top. All he had to do was throw it up over the inside shoulder of Lenzy and it is a touchdown. Instead he put it on the outside shoulder so Lenzy had to try and adjust outside. After the play you could see Lenzy pointing up in the air as if to say “Give it some more air and I will run under it!” The other bone to pick with Book was the scramble on third down where he ducked out of bounds shy of the first down marker to set up fourth and one. I feel like he regretted it as soon as he did it but he has been known to lower his shoulder and get after it. Very un Book-like on that play.