Stanford Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

Considering the Cardinal entered the contest ranked 123rd among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in rushing with a 104.4 average, plus started three true freshmen along the offensive line, it did well to finish with 118 yards on the ground, although workhorse Cameron Scarlett’s 13 carries netted only 43 yards (3.3 average per attempt).

With defensive tackles Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Jayson Ademilola both sidelined because of injuries, end Ade Ogundeji slid inside. Stanford tested the interior earlier and tasted some success because of the early production with the pass, but it was not sustainable against a still far more veteran overall defense.

Advantage: Notre Dame