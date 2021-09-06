What they’re saying: Notre Dame defeats Florida State 41-38 in OT

A look at what the media is saying after Notre Dame's 41-38 overtime victory against Florida State on Sunday.

Brian Kelly probably wouldn’t grade Notre Dame very well for its nail-biting, season-opening victory over Florida State.

That much was made clear mere moments after Irish senior kicker Jonathan Doerer’s kick sailed through the uprights at Doak Campbell Stadium to seal Notre Dame’s 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State. Kelly issued this comment to ESPN’s Katie George in an on-field postgame interview:

“I’m in favor of execution,” Kelly said. “Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.”

Kelly was alluding to late USC and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach John McKay’s infamous quote. McKay was asked about his team’s execution after a loss. McKay quipped, “I’m in favor of it.”

Kelly told local reporters he was clearly joking and not being serious in the slightest when he made his similar remark.

As for Notre Dame’s on-field execution, however — it surely could have been better in spite of the win. Here’s how Kelly’s team graded out in the 2021 season opener.

Notre Dame Passing Offense: A-

It wasn’t perfect. Graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan couldn’t connect with his intended target on third down several times. He only completed passes to three different wide receivers. But in the end, he threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns — and that’s why Notre Dame eventually won the game.

Without Coan’s aerial assault, Florida State wouldn’t have had to fight back from down three scores to start the fourth quarter. Maybe the Seminoles have a chance to even win outright. Coan simply didn’t allow that to happen. He made plays — big-time scoring plays. His touchdown passes to senior wide receivers Joe Wilkins Jr. and Kevin Austin Jr. were exactly what Notre Dame wanted to see from him.

He’s clearly capable of pushing the ball downfield even when the rest of the offense isn’t at its best.

