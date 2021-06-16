What They're Saying: How The 12-Team CFP Proposal Impacts Notre Dame

The College Football Playoff revealed Thursday it is exploring expansion from four to 12 teams and laid out the details of the proposal, which was generated by a sub-group of its management committee that included Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick. The reaction came in instantly and has continued in the days since. Some of it centered on the specific provision pertaining to Notre Dame: The Irish would not qualify for one of the four byes in the potential 12-team because of their independence and could earn no higher than the No. 5 seed. Those byes would go to the four highest-ranked conference champions.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick (right) helped design the proposed 12-team playoff format. (BGI/Bill Panzica)

A format with six at-large bids, though, is a victory for Notre Dame. There’s a lot to unpack. Here is a sampling of the Notre Dame-centered reaction to the proposed 12-team model.

Paul Finebaum, ESPN (On Get Up)

“I don’t think I’ve ever made the following statement ‘this is not fair for Notre Dame.’ If you go back in the history of college sports, Notre Dame has literally stolen championships because they are Notre Dame “I think and it’s time Jack Swarbrick and those who run Notre Dame need to get with the program. The ‘program’ is that they need to join a conference. “Last year, they had a one-off. They joined the ACC on a one-year basis…I think it’s better for Notre Dame to be in a conference because there are too many obstacles. Playing at home [in the playoff] is great, but there is still a lot of risk involved. In two years, think about this, Notre Dame plays Clemson and Ohio State. They can be undefeated having beaten two of the top four teams in the country, and they still have to play [in the first round]. That’s ridiculous.”

Ralph D. Russo, AP

In an expansion Q&A: “The Irish have not won a national title since 1988. To end that drought in a 12-team format it will have to win four playoff games. But with six at-large spots available, getting into the playoff shouldn’t be too tough for the Irish.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGRlZmluaXRlbHkgdW5kZXJzdGFuZCB0aGUgdHJhZGVvZmYgTm90 cmUgRGFtZSBoYXMgbWFkZS4gQnV0IEkgY2FuJiMzOTt0IGhlbHAgYnV0IHdv bmRlciBpZiBORCBoYXMgYWxzbyBqdXN0IHRyYWRlZCBvdXQgb2YgZXZlciB3 aW5uaW5nIGEgbmF0aW9uYWwgdGl0bGUgdW5kZXIgdGhpcyBzeXN0ZW0uPC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgUmFscGggRC4gUnVzc28gKEByYWxwaERydXNzb0FQKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JhbHBoRHJ1c3NvQVAvc3RhdHVz LzE0MDMxMjc4OTk5MTQ0Nzc1NzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVu ZSAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3RyZSBEYW1lIGJhc2ljYWxseSB0cmFkZWQgYSB0aGUgY2hhbmNl IG9mIGEgYnllIGZvciBhIG11Y2ggd2lkZXIgcGF0aCB0byB0aGUgcGxheW9m ZiAoc2l4IGF0IGxhcmdlIGJpZHMpLiBJIHRoaW5rIGl0JiMzOTtzIGFjdHVh bGx5IGEgZ29vZCBkZWFsIGZvciB0aGVtLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vckt2enp3NVRjQSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JLdnp6dzVUY0E8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgRGFuIFdldHplbCAoQERhbldldHplbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYW5XZXR6ZWwvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDMwOTc0ODg5 NDU1MjA2NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxMCwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIHByZXR0eSBzaW1wbGUuIE5EIGRvZXNuJiMzOTt0IGhh dmUgYSBjb25mZXJlbmNlIHRpdGxlIGdhbWUsICBzbyB0aGV5JiMzOTtkIGhh dmUgZXh0cmEgcmVzdC4gVGhleSYjMzk7ZCBhbHNvIGdldCB0byBob3N0IGEg Z2FtZSBpbiBTb3V0aCBCZW5kIGluIERlY2VtYmVyLiBUaGVyZSYjMzk7cyBh IGxvdCB0byBsaWtlIGFib3V0IHRoYXQuIE5EIEFEIEphY2sgU3dhcmJyaWNr IGhlbHAgYnVpbGQgdGhlIG1vZGVsLCBzbyBORCBpcyBnb2luZyB0byBiZSBv biBib2FyZCB3aXRoIGl0LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS0xPbFRD amJGbiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tMT2xUQ2piRm48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg UGV0ZSBUaGFtZWwgKEBQZXRlVGhhbWVsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BldGVUaGFtZWwvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDMwNzkyNTcyMzMwMDY2 MDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Jason Kersey, The Athletic

In a Q&A: “I feel like it virtually guarantees Notre Dame a spot in the Playoff most years as long as it doesn’t lose more than two regular-season games. Sure, it’s a tad unfair...the Irish can’t have a first-round bye. But I feel like that is at least partially made up by advantages Notre Dame’s situation affords it.

Patrick Engel, BlueandGold.com

“The lack of an opportunity to earn a bye is not ideal. It’s a loss and a negative consequence of being independent. It’s also a small trade-off for getting the playoff system that’s friendliest to Notre Dame’s independence.” Read the entire column here.

Jack Swarbrick