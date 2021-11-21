What they’re saying after Notre Dame’s 55-0 dominance of Georgia Tech

Notre Dame’s complete dominance of Georgia Tech fueled talk of Notre Dame’s worthiness for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Plus, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa’s fumble return for a touchdown inspired reaction from former players and coaches. Here is a collection of reaction to Notre Dame’s 10th win of the season from media, coaches, and players.

Greg Ladky and Tim Hyde, BlueandGold.com: Notre Dame post game show following the win over Georgia Tech

Excerpts from BlueandGold.com and beyond

Patrick Engel, BlueandGold.com — Notre Dame knows itself well — and sees its 2021 ceiling continue to grow

Perhaps even a College Football Playoff team, or at least a team in the playoff mix until selection day. The No. 8 Irish (10-1) are staring at a two-spot jump in the CFP top 25 thanks to blowout losses by No. 3 Oregon and No. 7 Michigan State, which have two defeats each. Thanks to Notre Dame’s light end-of-season schedule, its playoff hopes still hinge on losses by higher-ranked teams. In terms of the “eye test” and peaking at the right time, though, the Irish are offering quite the impression there too. Notre Dame ripped off five straight touchdown drives after a field goal on the opening possession and a 43-yard pick-six from junior rover Jack Kiser. The Irish could essentially pick how they wanted to march down the field. Georgia Tech couldn’t tackle running back Kyren Williams. It couldn’t cover Mayer or senior receiver Kevin Austin Jr. After the opening drive, it couldn’t pressure quarterback Jack Coan. READ ENGEL’S ENTIRE STORY HERE

Steve Downey, BlueandGold.com — Report card: Notre Dame football aces its Georgia Tech test

Notre Dame Rushing Defense: A The most dangerous player on the field was second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who entered the contest second in the country with an average of 168.0 all-purpose yards per game. He had also recorded at least one play of 50 yards or more in six straight games. For the second year in a row, though, the Notre Dame defense contained him with great effectiveness. He managed just 58 yards on 12 rushing attempts, which is below his season average of 68.7 rushing yards per game. The Yellow Jackets managed just 128 yards and 3.7 yards per carry as a team. Aside from letting Yates break free for a 54-yard run, plus 17- and 22-yard carries by Gibbs and Dontae Smith, the Irish front was stout. The Yellow Jackets’ other 26 non-sack rushing attempts netted them just 87 yards (3.3 per carry). READ STEVE DOWNEY’S ENTIRE REPORT CARD HERE

Heather Dinich, ESPN — College Football Playoff ranking: No movement at the top, but don't expect it to stay that way

Notre Dame doesn’t have anything left on its schedule to impress the committee, so the group simply would have to think the Irish are better based on what they see in those games against Georgia Tech and Stanford, opponents that are a combined 6-13. To avoid losing that debate, the Irish need even more help. They need a two-loss Pac-12 champion. They need a two-loss Big Ten champion. Or they need Georgia to beat Alabama so badly it's impossible for the committee to justify a two-loss Tide in the top four. READ HEATHER DINICH’S FULL ARTICLE ON ESPN HERE

Aidan Thomas, The Observer — Tommy Rees has given the Irish an offensive identity

Standing at the podium after a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 2nd, a frustrated Michael Mayer gave a short response to a question regarding Notre Dame’s offense: “We don’t really have an identity right now.” Fast forward seven weeks and sophomore tight end Mayer was back at the podium, with a cheerier outlook after an incredibly dominant 55-0 win over Georgia Tech. Mayer said the Irish have “found [their] identity,” quipping that he was trying to be “in a better mood than after UC.” READ AIDAN THOMAS’ ENTIRE STORY HERE

J.J. Post, The Observer — As Logan Diggs emerges, so does the Irish offense

It’s hard to not draw immediate comparisons to Kyren Williams when watching Diggs — both are crafty running backs who can provide both speed, shiftiness, power and patience to the backfield. And such similar traits have allowed for a natural partnership to emerge between the two backs, both on and off the field. When asked about how Williams has helped him improve, Diggs described just how big of an influence the junior has had on him. These effects can be traced back to the team’s fall camp, where the two were partnered together. “I would honestly say Kyren is the reason why I’m comfortable and why I’m doing what I’m doing,” Diggs said. “He just took me under his wing, all throughout camp. His habits have rubbed off on me.” READ J.J. POST’S ENTIRE STORY HERE

Douglas Farmer, NBC Sports — Notre Dame wrecks Georgia Tech, wins on Senior Day for fifth straight year

The Irish defense did not give up a touchdown for the third straight game, a program first since early in the 2012 unbeaten regular season when it held four straight opponents out of the end zone. The shutout was preserved by someone who outscored Georgia Tech on his own, Tagovailoa-Amosa blocking a field-goal attempt at the end of the first half, the Yellow Jackets’ best and arguably only scoring chance. “Pitching a no-hitter, nobody getting a touchdown, it’s big, but as [defensive coordinator Marcus] Freeman always says, the job’s not done,” junior defensive tackle Howard Cross said. “Focus on Stanford next week and hopefully get to the national championship.” READ DOUGLAS FARMER'S ENTIRE ARTICLE HERE

Nick Shepkowski, Yahoo Sports — No. 8 Notre Dame destroys Georgia Tech: 5 instant takeaways

1. Brian Kelly's best coaching job at Notre Dame This is a team that barely survived scares from an average Florida State team and an unimpressive Toledo squad early in September. They laid an egg against Cincinnati in their biggest game of the regular season which still stings, but did you have this pegged as an 11-win team? With the overhauls at offensive line, receivers, all levels of the defense, and oh yeah, quarterback, this team had every excuse to be a 9-3 squad. Yet they were able to perform to a 10-1 mark with a likely win at Stanford remaining. Brian Kelly getting this to be a 10-win season and dominating November like his team has, has been as impressive of a season as Kelly has had in his 12 seasons at Notre Dame, and that is a fact regardless of if they make the College Football Playoff eventually or not. READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette (Fort Wayne, Ind.) — Irish have memorable Senior Day

In the first of two games it must win against middling teams to have any chance at the College Football Playoff, No. 6 Notre Dame dismantled Georgia Tech 55-0 in the most definitive beatdown of coach Brian Kelly's tenure. The victory came in front of a crowd of 70,011 on Senior Day at Notre Dame Stadium. “You don't get many opportunities as a head coach where you have a Senior Day and you have a resounding victory and it's not snowing in November in South Bend,” Kelly said, laughing. “What's not to like about what happened today? ... Guys executed at a high level, players played to their potential. “For those that are interested in style points — and you might not like me for this, but I'm not — I covered that one, too.” READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Head coach reaction

Twitter reaction

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5hcmUgeW91IG5vdCBlbnRlcnRhaW5lZD8hPzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSUZvc2tleT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A SUZvc2tleTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9teXJh YWFubj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbXlyYWFhbm48L2E+IHwgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNoPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS3VGaWpJNVFoTiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0t1RmlqSTVRaE48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBGb290 YmFsbCAoQE5ERm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTkRGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MjE4NDM2MjE2Mjc2OTkyNT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj53aG9sZXNvbWUgY29udGVudCBhbGVydCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL215cmFhYW5uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBt eXJhYWFubjwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvR29JcmlzaD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dvSXJpc2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NYnlvY1p2 eFlnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWJ5b2NadnhZZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBOb3RyZSBEYW1lIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATkRGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OREZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDYyMTgw NjQyMDM3MzI1ODI3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIw LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgcGVyZmVjdCBlbmQgdG8gU2VuaW9yIERheS4gT253YXJkIHRv IHZpY3Rvcnkg4piY77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZ2NuSGNt elZmbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2djbkhjbXpWZm08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE5ERm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MjI0 MjgwMjA1MDQxNjY0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAy MSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USEUgQlJPVEhFUkhPT0QgSVMgRk9SRVZFUuKYmO+4jyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOVdxMHRQblY2eiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlXcTB0 UG5WNno8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTXlyb24gVGFnb3ZhaWxvYS1BbW9zYSAo QG15cmFhYW5uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL215cmFh YW5uL3N0YXR1cy8xNDYyMjE2MjY1OTQzMTY2OTc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ObyBvbmUgZGVzZXJ2ZXMgdGhpcyBtb3JlIHRoYW4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9teXJhYWFubj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AbXlyYWFhbm48L2E+IGFuZCBoaXMgZmFtISEgTXVjaCBsb3ZlIFVT TyEhIFZlcnkgcHJvdWQgb2YgeW91ciBjYXJlZXIhISBZb3Ugd2VyZSBNT1ZJ TiDwn5izIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YSWplZENXU29tIj5odHRw czovL3QuY28vWElqZWRDV1NvbTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSb2JieSBUb21h IChAcnRvbWE5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3J0b21h OS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MjIwODUxOTc2Mzk0MzQyNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Cb3ksIG5vdyB0aGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vbXlyYWFhbm4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG15cmFhYW5uPC9h PiBoYXMgaGlzIFREIG9uIFNlbmlvciBEYXkuIEdvdHRhIGdldCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RydWtfc2F1Y2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFRydWtfc2F1Y2U8L2E+IGxpbmVkIHVwIGluIHRoZSBiYWNr ZmllbGQgZm9yIGFuIG9mZmVuc2l2ZSBzbmFwIGluIHRoZSBmb3VydGggcXVh cnRlci48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoYWVsIEJlcnRzY2ggKEBTdGVlbGVyc1BS TWlrZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdGVlbGVyc1BS TWlrZS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MjE3OTY2NTQ4MTYzMzc5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UsIHNlbmlvcnMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by96eE01VXFpWWNMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20venhNNVVxaVljTDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmlhbiBLZWxseSAoQENvYWNoQnJpYW5LZWxseSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEJyaWFuS2VsbHkvc3Rh dHVzLzE0NjIyMDA4NDM0MDM1MTM4NjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZW5kaW5nIGJsZXNzaW5ncyB0byBhbGwgdGhlIHNlbmlvcnMgb24g c2VuaW9yIGRheSAuLiBhbHdheXMgZmFtaWx5ISBHbyBJcmlzaOKYmO+4jzxi cj48YnI+KHAucy4gSSBzZWUgeW91IE15cm9uISEgTG9va2VkIG5hdHVyYWwg Y2FycnlpbmcgdGhhdCByb2NrIGJyb3RoZXLwn5Kq8J+PvSBTdWNoIGEgc3Bl Y2lhbCBtb21lbnQgdG8gd2l0bmVzcyBhZnRlciBldmVyeXRoaW5nIHlvdeKA mXZlIGJlZW4gdGhyb3VnaCB0aGlzIHllYXIpPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRHJ1ZSBU cmFucXVpbGwgKEBEVHJhbnF1aWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0RUcmFucXVpbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjIxODEyMzg3Nzc2Nzk4NzU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWxheWVkLCBidXQgc3RpbGw6IERlc2NyaWJlIHRvZGF54oCZcyBO b3RyZSBEYW1lIGdhbWUgaW4gZXhhY3RseSBmb3VyIHdvcmRzLiBObyBtb3Jl IG9yIGxlc3MuIEnigJltIGxvb2tpbmcgZm9yIGNyZWF0aXZpdHkgYW5kIGh1 bW9yLjxicj48YnI+Rm91ciB3b3Jkcy4gR28uPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGF0cmlj ayBFbmdlbCAoQFBhdHJpY2tFbmdlbF8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUGF0cmlja0VuZ2VsXy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MjIwNzgwNDQyNTUx OTExNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TbyBwYXRpZW50LiBTbyBnb29kIGF0IHNoZWRkaW5nIHRhY2tsZXJz LiBLeXJlbiBXaWxsaWFtcyBpcyBvbmUgb2YgdGhlIGJlc3QgUkJzIHRoYXQg Tm90cmUgRGFtZSBoYXMgaGFkIGluIGEgbG9uZyB0aW1lLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rWXM4VjJnNFY2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20va1lzOFYy ZzRWNjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWtlIFNpbmdlciAoQE1pa2VUU2luZ2Vy KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pa2VUU2luZ2VyL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDYyMTYxMjgzNDM2OTI0OTMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NeSBDRkIgVG9wIDEwICgxMS8yMCk8YnI+MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEdlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGJyPjIpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT2hpb1N0YXRlRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QE9oaW9TdGF0ZUZCPC9hPiA8YnI+MykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbGFiYW1hRlRCTD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQWxhYmFtYUZUQkw8L2E+IDxicj40KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFVNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxicj41KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvQmVhcmNhdHNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AR29CZWFyY2F0c0ZCPC9hPiA8YnI+NikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OREZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBO REZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YnI+NykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db3dib3lGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ293Ym95RkI8 L2E+IDxicj44KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JVRm9v dGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJVRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxi cj45KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX0Zvb3RiYWxs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGJyPjEw KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JhZGdlckZvb3RiYWxs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCYWRnZXJGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGJy PkFsbW9zdDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PbGVNaXNz RkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9sZU1pc3NGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CWVVmb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQllVZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVXRhaF9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVXRhaF9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb2VsIEtsYXR0IChA am9lbGtsYXR0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pvZWxr bGF0dC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MjI3NzUwOTU5NzE5NjI5MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NeSB0b3AgNCBhZnRlciBXRUVLIDEyPGJyPjEtPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEdlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGJyPjItPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PaGlvU3RhdGVGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AT2hpb1N0YXRlRkI8L2E+IDxicj4zLTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWxhYmFtYUZUQkw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEFsYWJhbWFGVEJMPC9hPiA8YnI+NC08YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFVNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxicj5OZXh0IDI8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvQmVhcmNhdHNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AR29CZWFyY2F0c0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0Nvd2JveUZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb3dib3lGQjwv YT4gPGJyPjxicj5JbnRlcmVzdGluZyBhc3BlY3QgaW4gbXkgcmFua2luZ3Mg T1NVL1VNIHBsYXkgdGhpcyB3ZWVrZW5kIGFuZCBVR0EvQmFtYSBuZXh0IHdl ZWstSW4gbXkgb3BpbmlvbiBpZiBVQyB3aW5zIHRoZWlyIG5leHQgMiB0aGV5 IHdpbGwgYmUgaW4gdGhlIHBsYXlvZmYuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2lyayBIZXJi c3RyZWl0IChAS2lya0hlcmJzdHJlaXQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vS2lya0hlcmJzdHJlaXQvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjI0MzQyMjc0NTUy NDIyNDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xLkdlb3JnaWEgMi5PaGlvIFN0YXRlIDMuQmFtYSA0LiBPbmUgYW5k IGRvbmUsIGJldHRlciBsdWNrIG5leHQgeWVhci48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2xp biBDb3doZXJkIChAQ29saW5Db3doZXJkKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvbGluQ293aGVyZC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MjE5NzUyOTgxNTA0 NDEwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGxvdCBvZiB0ZWFtcyBmaWdodGluZyBmb3IgcGxheW9mZiBzcG90 cyBtYWtpbmcgc3RhdGVtZW50cyB0b2RheSEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PaGlvU3RhdGVGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A T2hpb1N0YXRlRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v R29CZWFyY2F0c0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHb0JlYXJjYXRz RkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRGb290YmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkRGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29yZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBvcmVnb25mb290YmFsbDwvYT4geW91IGFyZSBvZmZpY2lhbGx5 IG9uIHRoZSBjbG9jayE8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXZpZCBQb2xsYWNrIChAZGF2 aWRwb2xsYWNrNDcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGF2 aWRwb2xsYWNrNDcvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjIxOTEzODY1ODU4NzQ0Mzc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41LiBVTTxicj42LiBORDwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pa2UgR29saWMgSnIg KEBtaWtlZ29saWNqcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9t aWtlZ29saWNqci9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MjI0Mjg1NDg0ODQxNzc5Nj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdvdWxkIGxpa2UgdG8gc2VlIHdlZWsgMTIgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBw bGF5IENpbmNpbm5hdGkg4oCmIDxicj48YnI+V2h5IHRoZSBwbGF5b2ZmIG5l ZWRzIDggb3IgMTIgYXNhcC4gVGhlIElyaXNoIGltcHJvdmVtZW50IGluIGV2 ZXJ5IHBoYXNlIGlzIHN0YWdnZXJpbmc8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWMgQ29sbGlu c3dvcnRoIChASmFjQ29sbGluc3dvcnRoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phY0NvbGxpbnN3b3J0aC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MjIwODM2MjU0 ODkyNDQxOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2luZyB0byBiZSBoaWxhcmlvdXMgd2hlbiBORCBnZXRzIGluIGFn YWluIOKYmO+4jzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pa2UgTWNHbGluY2hleSAoQG1tY2ds aW5jaDY4KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21tY2dsaW5j aDY4L3N0YXR1cy8xNDYyMjQyODUwNjgzMjQ4NjQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub21teSBSZWVzIGNhbGxzIHNvbWUgc3dlZXQgcGxheXM8L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBDaHJpcyBGaW5rZSAoQFNsaXBwZXJ5Rm94MTApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2xpcHBlcnlGb3gxMC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MjE2 MDc4NDUyODcxMTY4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAy MCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJhbGw/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5ERm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IFdJTlPwn42A 8J+PiPCfkqrwn4+94oC877iP4oC877iPPGJyPjxicj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlv bnMgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJjdXNfRnJl ZW1hbjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1hcmN1c19GcmVlbWFuMTwv YT4gb24gaGlzIDFzdCBTaHV0b3V04oC877iP4oC877iP4oC877iPPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNoPC9hPvCfjYAg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JlYXRHVD9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JlYXRHVDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05vdHJlRGFt ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05vdHJlRGFt ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NG QlBsYXlvZmY/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiND RkJQbGF5b2ZmPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVlhVVGlQMUNS UyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZYVVRpUDFDUlM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Q2hyaXN0b3BoZXIgWm9yaWNoLCBKRCAoQGNocmlzX3pvcmljaCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jaHJpc196b3JpY2gvc3RhdHVzLzE0 NjIyMDk4ODUwMTg1MDExMjc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1i ZXIgMjEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTm90 cmVEYW1lP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTm90 cmVEYW1lPC9hPiB3b3VsZCB3aW4gdGhlIEFDQyB0aXRsZSB0aGlzIHllYXIu IFdoaWxlIEdlb2ZmIENvbGxpbnMgKnNob3VsZCogYmUgc2FmZSBmb3IgYW5v dGhlciB5ZWFyLCBHVCBzaG91bGQgYmUgY29uY2VybmVkIGFib3V0IHRoZSBk aXJlY3Rpb24gcmlnaHQgbm93LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbWZh TGNpYUFLdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21mYUxjaWFBS3Y8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQWRhbSBSaXR0ZW5iZXJnIChARVNQTlJpdHRlbmJlcmcpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRVNQTlJpdHRlbmJlcmcvc3RhdHVz LzE0NjIxNjg4ODYwODI2ODY5Nzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92 ZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==