What They’re Saying About Notre Dame’s New 2020 Schedule
Big news broke Thursday morning when the ACC announced its schedule for the 2020 season, during which Notre Dame will be a full member of the conference in football (the Irish will return to independent status in 2021).
BlueandGold.com takes a look around the web to see “what they’re saying” about the news.
ACC commissioner John Swofford
“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference. The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition.
“Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”
BlueandGold.com senior editor Lou Somogyi
In my 50 years of following the Notre Dame football program, the 11-game 2020 regular season is the most favorable I’ve seen for the Fighting Irish when it comes to making a run at the national title. Let us count the ways:
• All the opponents except superpower Clemson lost a minimum of five games last season.
• Other than the Tigers, the lone 2020 foes to even finish in the Associated Press top 25 the past four years were Florida State and Louisville in 2016, and Syracuse in 2018 — a team Notre Dame throttled by a 36-3 count. Plus, the Orange went “back to the mean” with a losing record last season.
• There is the benefit of not having to prepare for Navy’s unsettling triple-option scheme, and there is no visit to the Los Angeles Coliseum in the finale. It is the first time since 1926 the Irish will not face the Midshipmen, and the first since 1945 they won’t match up with the rival USC Trojans.
• The lone non-conference opponent is Western Michigan, a Mid-American Conference school that Notre Dame will be favored against by several touchdowns.
Syracuse chancellor and ACC Board of Directors chair Kent Syverud
“As we look ahead to the fall, the safety of our students, staff and overall campus community continues to be our top priority. Today’s announcement outlines a specific path for ACC fall sports to return to intercollegiate athletic competition using comprehensive protocols put forward by our ACC Medical Advisory Group.
“As a league, we understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information evolves in conjunction with local and state health guidelines.”
Social Media Reaction
Time to Rally! ☘️— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 6, 2020
First up? #BeatDuke #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/WKefvHUy0u
If presumed No. 1 WR does not play first month of the season due to the foot fracture he suffered last week, he'd miss Duke, WMU, Wake Forest and an off week. Survivable, it seems.— Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) August 6, 2020
The (*) is for a team that plays an FCS opponent, which are not in the SP+ rankings. So those numbers are realistically much lower and therein easier.— Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) August 6, 2020
while I would still favor Clemson over ND like everyone else, drawing them at home is at least interesting considering all of the “ND can’t win the big one” L’s in this era have come on the road or in bowls (with the exception of UGA in ‘17)— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 6, 2020
Pitt DL vs ND O-line is my favorite matchup on the schedule tbh https://t.co/FMf5Jf0hp8— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 6, 2020
Weird to see #NotreDame play their final regular season game at home. (Syracuse)— Darin Pritchett (@961Sportsbeat) August 6, 2020
Here’s Navy’s replacement game for Notre Dame, FYI. BYU’s schedule was sliced in half with the Big Ten and Pac-12 conference only decisions. https://t.co/twCn1VJShT— Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) August 6, 2020
BREAKING: The ACC has released its 2020 football schedule and Notre Dame will still play Western Michigan on Sept. 19.— Seth Berry (@berry_seth14) August 6, 2020
The Irish are allowed 10 conference games and one nonconference game under the ACC’s guidelines.
WMU will receive $1.175 mill from ND for the game.
Notre Dame will play a full ACC schedule this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 6, 2020
Should they join a conference permanently?
Notre Dame and Navy will not be playing for the 94th straight year, due to the ACC's schedule constraints. Teams couldn't make it work. The Irish's non-league opponent is Western Michigan on 9/19, as originally scheduled. https://t.co/etpicXjy9Q— Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) August 6, 2020
Notre Dame has three games that ended up staying as scheduled: Western Michigan (9/19), Wake Forest (9/26) and Clemson (11/7).— Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) August 6, 2020
Clemson originally had an off week before coming to South Bend, FWIW. Not anymore. The follow-up game for ND is at BC instead of at GT.
#NotreDame's 2020 schedule:— Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) August 6, 2020
9/12 vs. Duke
9/26 at Wake Forest (in Charlotte)
10/3 OPEN
10/10 vs. FSU
10/17 vs. Louisville
10/24 at Pitt
10/31 at Georgia Tech
11/7 vs. Clemson
11/14 at Boston College
11/21 OPEN
11/27 (Friday) at UNC
12/5 vs. Syracuse
Full ACC slate: pic.twitter.com/LMUJGAzEZs
Duke vs Notre Dame - September 12th— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 6, 2020
Chris Rumph II: The nation's highest-graded edge defender against one of the top OLs in CFB. pic.twitter.com/gB6lWA7V1w
In 50 years of following #NotreDame, this is about as favorable a football schedule as I have seen toward a title drive.https://t.co/ntfjd3GS0t— Lou Somogyi (@BGI_LouSomogyi) August 6, 2020
A bit shocked the ACC kept the Clemson game on Nov. 7 AND gave the Tigers a game before that trip. Clemson originally had a bye week before the trip to South Bend.— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) August 6, 2020
A bit shocked: Part 2— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) August 6, 2020
The ACC gave Notre Dame idle weeks before Florida State and North Carolina, perhaps the schedule's two toughest games outside of Clemson.
ACC nonconference home games— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 6, 2020
Boston College-Ohio
Duke-Charlotte
Florida State-Samford
Georgia Tech-UCF
Louisville-WKU
Miami-UAB
NC State-Liberty
Notre Dame-Western Michigan
Pitt-Miami (Ohio)
Syracuse-Liberty
Virginia-VMI
Virginia Tech-Liberty
Wake Forest-ODU
TBA: Clemson, UNC
----
