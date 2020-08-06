Take two of Notre Dame’s 2020 schedule contained specific dates for 10 known ACC games and revealed the one non-conference opponent. Most of all, though, it contained one big absence. The Irish will not play Navy this season, marking the end of 93 consecutive seasons in which the two have met in what has been dubbed the “longest continuous intersectional rivalry in college football.” This year’s game was scheduled to be in Annapolis, Md., for the first time in the series’ history.

Notre Dame will host Duke Sept. 12 to open the 2020 season. (USA TODAY Sports)

But when Notre Dame became an ACC team for this season, it had to follow some guidelines for setting a non-conference opponent as part of the ACC’s 10 conference game, one non-league opponent schedule format. The ACC said all non-conference games must be played in the ACC team’s home state. To play Navy, the game would have needed to move. In the end, it turns out that was not desirable. “To comply, Notre Dame has elected to play Western Michigan at home on Sept. 19 as its lone non-conference opponent,” wrote Bill Wagner of The Annapolis Capital Gazette. “That meant the Navy game, scheduled to be held over Labor Day weekend in Annapolis, had to be scrapped.” Notre Dame is instead playing Western Michigan at home for its non-conference game. The Broncos were part of the original schedule. The game will take place Sept. 19, its initial date, and Notre Dame will pay $1.175 million as part of the contract between the two.