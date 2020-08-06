In my 50 years of following the Notre Dame football program, the 11-game 2020 regular season is the most favorable I’ve seen for the Fighting Irish when it comes to making a run at the national title. Let us count the ways:

• All the opponents except superpower Clemson lost a minimum of five games last season.

• Other than the Tigers, the lone 2020 foes to even finish in the Associated Press top 25 the past four years were Florida State and Louisville in 2016, and Syracuse in 2018 — a team Notre Dame throttled by a 36-3 count. Plus, the Orange went “back to the mean” with a losing record last season.