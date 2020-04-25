What They're Saying About Julian Okwara Joining Brother Romeo On Lions
Below is the reaction to the Detroit Lions drafting Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara in the third round with the No. 67 pick. Okwara gets to be teammates with his older brother, Romeo Okwara, for the first time in his life. Romeo also played for Notre Dame, and his final season was the year before Julian enrolled.
Okwara had five sacks in 2019. His season ended Nov. 9 when he broke his fibula. He was the third Notre Dame player picked on Day 2 of the draft Friday.
ESPN Analyst Booger McFarland
"Before he broke his leg, he was having an outstanding season. You’re talking about a guy who is 6-4, 252 pounds, explosive off the edge, he makes offensive tackles scared. He also has some versatility, you can drop him off as a 3-4 outside linebacker or a 4-3 stand-up pass rusher. This is a tremendous athlete, long, linear, still has a little room to get stronger. Look for him to be an outstanding player, especially if he gets a little stronger and adds 5-10 pounds on the next level."
Romeo Okwara
"I really couldn't believe it, It's always something we've both dreamed about, to play together. We've never played with each other at any level."
Julian Okwara
"He's taken the same path. We both attended Notre Dame, both alumni. I look forward to making more memories with him. Being the younger brother, you look at the older brother as wanting to be like them if not better." --Via ESPN Broadcast
"I've always dreamed about this, so it's definitely a dream come true. I'm pretty much speechless. I'm still kind of letting it marinate, think about it tonight and probably will wake up tomorrow and really let it sit in.
"I'm looking forward to living a rent-free year." --Via conference call with reporters
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly (via Twitter)
"Reunited with (Romeo)! Great choice by the Lions. (Julian Okwara) is a fighter and one of the most explosive edge rushers I've ever coached. He will do great things."
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso
He joins his older brother Romeo Okwara in Detroit. Okwara is a solid edge rusher that needs to develop his pass rush arsenal. It is a bit of a surprise that he lasted until the third round.
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller
Okwara's brother, Romeo Okwara, went undrafted out of Notre Dame a few years ago, spent a few seasons on the Giants bench and then emerged to record 7.5 sacks for the Lions in 2018. Julian is a better prospect than his brother, but he may require a similar extended developmental period.
Okwara is a pure stand-up edge-rusher who can win with quickness and explodes into the ball-carrier. He lacks a plan when blockers latch on, though he does keep moving through contact, so he could grow into a useful run defender if he adds bulk, strength and experience. He's alert when responding to option meshes, and he's quick enough to drop into zone coverage now and then without embarrassing his defensive coordinator.
Okwara will probably max out as a situational edge-rusher, but he has the right mix of traits and hustle to stick on a roster and contribute. An all-Okwara pass rush sounds like fun, and the Lions need edge-rushers, but this pick is a reach that demonstrates a disturbing lack of imagination on the Lions' part.
Social Media Reaction
Looks like @julian_okwara is headed to the 3️⃣1️⃣3️⃣.#GoIrish x #IrishInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/GYaL9nAbd8— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 25, 2020
Dreams turning into a reality.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 25, 2020
Here’s an inside look of @julian_okwara getting THE call ☎️ from the @Lions.#GoIrish x #IrishInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/pxep6thztz
They’re getting bunk beds. 💯 pic.twitter.com/tZ78QE4PRf— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 25, 2020
Juice!!!!— Clark Lea (@Coach_Lea) April 25, 2020
Congrats @julian_okwara
You can never have too many Okwara’s @Lions pic.twitter.com/Zns2OTeN5W— Jac Collinsworth (@JacCollinsworth) April 25, 2020
For the first time in their football careers, @Lions DE @RomeoND45 & EDGE @julian_okwara will share a football field together.— Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) April 25, 2020
Julian's freshman season at Notre Dame (2016) was Romeo's first in the @NFL.
The Okwara brothers are pictured below (Jimel is the brother on the right) pic.twitter.com/rZgLfgiySl
I vote best anecdote so far is Julian Okwara getting drafted to play on same defense as his brother. What a moment.— Evan Silva (@evansilva) April 25, 2020
Congratulations to @julian_okwara for his NFL draft selection to the @Lions . Pretty special you’ll get a chance to play alongside your brother @RomeoND45. Couldn’t be more proud of you Julian...Awesome!🍀🍀🍀#IrishInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/SsMxF24tYX— Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) April 25, 2020
"We about to be roommates" - @julian_okwara pic.twitter.com/ZbAco3qckt— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 25, 2020
The @Lions selected @NDFootball DE @julian_okwara with the 67th pick of the 2020 #NFLDraft.— Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) April 25, 2020
He becomes the 1st @FightingIrish defensive player to be selected by Detroit since 1978, and the Lions' first-ever Notre Dame defensive lineman selection. pic.twitter.com/SaUgOao90R
Brothers reunited. @julian_okwara 🤝 @RomeoND45 #GoIrish x #IrishInTheNFL https://t.co/GXOpmMHHcd— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 25, 2020
BIG fan of Julian Okwara's game, great pick for Detroit.pic.twitter.com/trO3y0vEgA— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 25, 2020
shoot gotta deal with two Okawara’s at practice now 😂 welcome to the lions @julian_okwara— Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) April 25, 2020
New @Lions DE Julian Okwara was a little thinner than he is now during his @RivalsCamp days.— Rivals (@Rivals) April 25, 2020
That didn't stop him from impressing us.
Check out the footage: pic.twitter.com/k6gfW1hG85
Julian Okwara, taken in the third round (67th overall) by the #Lions, has first-round ability. Some NFL execs thought he might go that high based on potential. Reunion with brother Romeo, whom he’s very close to, in Detroit is an ideal situation for him. pic.twitter.com/VKYvYJAU50— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2020
With the 67th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select...— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/3n7waHTZur
Here’s Julian Okwara bull-rushing two OTs that weigh 100+ pounds more than him (Mekhi Becton & Isaiah Wilson) in case you were wondering how explosive he is— Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) April 15, 2020
pic.twitter.com/RoyVtqJLQG
Julian Okwara says his leg injury has healed ... says he's ready to roll.— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) April 25, 2020
Julian Okwara will sign a 4-year deal worth $4.9 million, per https://t.co/2tufye4rKk.— Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) April 25, 2020
1K words on his Notre Dame career that led him to uniting with his brother, Romeo, in Detroit https://t.co/vVdCV7tETB
Here's my chat with new Lions defensive end @julian_okwara! We talk about his scheme to crash on his brother's couch, whether he borrowed the hat from @RomeoND45 and how their dogs will get along in Detroit ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1dDxrmPMjn— Tori Petry (@sportstori) April 25, 2020
----
