What They're Saying About Julian Okwara Joining Brother Romeo On Lions

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Below is the reaction to the Detroit Lions drafting Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara in the third round with the No. 67 pick. Okwara gets to be teammates with his older brother, Romeo Okwara, for the first time in his life. Romeo also played for Notre Dame, and his final season was the year before Julian enrolled.

Okwara had five sacks in 2019. His season ended Nov. 9 when he broke his fibula. He was the third Notre Dame player picked on Day 2 of the draft Friday.

Julian Okwara was a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft. (Bill Panzica)

ESPN Analyst Booger McFarland

"Before he broke his leg, he was having an outstanding season. You’re talking about a guy who is 6-4, 252 pounds, explosive off the edge, he makes offensive tackles scared. He also has some versatility, you can drop him off as a 3-4 outside linebacker or a 4-3 stand-up pass rusher. This is a tremendous athlete, long, linear, still has a little room to get stronger. Look for him to be an outstanding player, especially if he gets a little stronger and adds 5-10 pounds on the next level."

Romeo Okwara

"I really couldn't believe it, It's always something we've both dreamed about, to play together. We've never played with each other at any level."

Julian Okwara

"He's taken the same path. We both attended Notre Dame, both alumni. I look forward to making more memories with him. Being the younger brother, you look at the older brother as wanting to be like them if not better." --Via ESPN Broadcast

"I've always dreamed about this, so it's definitely a dream come true. I'm pretty much speechless. I'm still kind of letting it marinate, think about it tonight and probably will wake up tomorrow and really let it sit in.

"I'm looking forward to living a rent-free year." --Via conference call with reporters

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly (via Twitter)

"Reunited with (Romeo)! Great choice by the Lions. (Julian Okwara) is a fighter and one of the most explosive edge rushers I've ever coached. He will do great things."

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso

He joins his older brother Romeo Okwara in Detroit. Okwara is a solid edge rusher that needs to develop his pass rush arsenal. It is a bit of a surprise that he lasted until the third round.

Grade: A-


Bleacher Report's Matt Miller

Okwara's brother, Romeo Okwara, went undrafted out of Notre Dame a few years ago, spent a few seasons on the Giants bench and then emerged to record 7.5 sacks for the Lions in 2018. Julian is a better prospect than his brother, but he may require a similar extended developmental period.

Okwara is a pure stand-up edge-rusher who can win with quickness and explodes into the ball-carrier. He lacks a plan when blockers latch on, though he does keep moving through contact, so he could grow into a useful run defender if he adds bulk, strength and experience. He's alert when responding to option meshes, and he's quick enough to drop into zone coverage now and then without embarrassing his defensive coordinator.

Okwara will probably max out as a situational edge-rusher, but he has the right mix of traits and hustle to stick on a roster and contribute. An all-Okwara pass rush sounds like fun, and the Lions need edge-rushers, but this pick is a reach that demonstrates a disturbing lack of imagination on the Lions' part.

Grade: C-

Social Media Reaction

