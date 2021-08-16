What's Next For 'Hungry' Notre Dame Football Running Back Kyren Williams?

“Nothing,” Williams said, bluntly. “I dropped an open pass. You can tell it how it is.”

“You got on the field against Louisville, and then, you know …”

The reporter prefaced a question to the Notre Dame junior running back by recapping — or attempting to recap — Williams’ freshman season.

True Irish fans remember the play. Williams certainly does. He flat-out dropped a wide-open screen pass in Notre Dame’s 2019 season opener. He had four late-game carries in Week 2 before shutting it down and receiving a redshirt.

Just like that, his season was essentially over.

A more refined diet and a refocused mental approach in 2020 led to his breakout sophomore season. He ran for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns. Now he’s a Doak Walker Award candidate and could be one of the best running backs in all of college football.

Everything he has accomplished and is yet to add to his resume all goes back to that September night in Louisville.

“It was sickening,” Williams said. “After I dropped that pass, it was probably the worst night of my life. I didn’t go to sleep. It was that stress. That mental factor of me thinking, ‘Oh my gosh. I dropped this first pass. I’m never going to play college football again.’”

Williams said he felt like he lived life “on edge” the rest of his freshman year. Everything slight slip up felt like the end of his career. He didn’t think he’d ever shed the stigma that was automatically associated with him the moment that ball hit the turf.

Of course, he was wrong. But only because he has worked so tirelessly since then. And it’s still that way. Williams is a team captain. He’s almost assuredly going to get a serious look from NFL teams prior to the 2022 draft. He’s got everything going for him.

But everything isn’t enough.

“He’s a hungry dude, man,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “You can sense it the minute you talk to him. He wants more. He wants to continue to have other parts of the offense be something he can own.”