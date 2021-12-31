What Oklahoma State said about Notre Dame before the Fiesta Bowl

The wait for the Fiesta Bowl ends at 1 p.m. EST. No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) and No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) will meet Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to end their 2021 seasons. What do the Cowboys expect from the Irish? Here are some of the highlights of what Oklahoma State said about Notre Dame since arriving in the Phoenix area.

Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn

On Notre Dame’s safeties: “They are sound all the way across the board, not just the safeties. I'm talking about their defense as a group. They run well to the ball. They play hard. They are an aggressive defense. “They do a lot of things on the back end that make it hard for a quarterback. So we have our hands full with this group for sure. This is one of the better defenses that we have seen, without question. “The safeties, they do a great job. They really do. They fit. They know where they are supposed to be. They run to the ball. We have to make sure that we are on point, too, because this is going to be one heck of a challenge.”

Wide receiver Brennan Presley

On the plan to attack Notre Dame’s defense: “From a receiver standpoint, it's mano a mano most of the time. When you're in one-on-ones, (quarterback) Spencer (Sanders) is getting pressured, you have to get open quick and give him an outlet. You have to play tough. “They are big and physical and stout. You are going to take some hits, but you have to get back up. And everyone has to be on the same page. “You have to be smart. You have to be disciplined to beat these guys. They are top five in the nation for a reason. They are not just going to come out there and lay down.”

Quarterback Spencer Sanders

On what it will be like to play against Notre Dame: “It's going to be exciting. It will be one for the books. Like you said, we haven't played them yet, so it will get that conversation started. “Honestly, just two great teams playing in a wonderful bowl, wonderful place. So I feel like it will just be a lot of fun. Especially, like you said, it's Notre Dame. There's just a lot of excitement. “That's what you hear across the whole U.S. It's not just a small-town college that people don't know about. When you say Notre Dame, everybody knows Notre Dame. So playing a team like that, it's an exciting experience.” On Notre Dame’s defensive strengths: “It's a good all-around team. They're big up front. They have some size outside. They have some size over the top. “I'm sad to hear that their safety, (Kyle Hamilton), is not playing. I think he's a very talented player. They've got some other (guys), too. There are definitely some good players. “Honestly, just like every other team, some people have their certain coverages and stuff like that. They run certain situations. I can't spill all that before the game.”

Defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements

On preparing for multiple Notre Dame quarterbacks: “We've had the fortunate benefit of having a month to prepare. It might have been a little bit more of a headache if we only had a week. But you see some uniqueness with the quarterbacks that they play, but you also see similarities. “And it's a very deep position for them. The have a guy that's starting for them that's playing in his second New Year's Six game for two different programs. That doesn't just happen by accident. He also has a tremendous amount of ability. “And then they bring in No. 12 (Tyler Buchner), and he's a dynamic runner, but he can also throw the ball. And he can make some things happen for them.” On the attention paid to Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer: “He's been a major focus. Our players had better know where No. 87 is on the field. Notre Dame is going to do a good job of moving him around and getting him involved. He’s had 100-plus targets on the season. We know when they need to make a play, the quarterback is probably going to be looking in that direction, and we need to be looking towards him.”

Linebacker Devin Harper

On comparing Michael Mayer to tight ends in the Big 12: “You have to have comparisons from a couple of them kind of all put together. He can both do good run blocking and he's good in the passing game. You don't see that very often with tight ends in any conference. He has it all, kind of. It's a good thing he has it, but we'll have a plan for him.”

Defensive end Brock Martin