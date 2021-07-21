What ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Said About Adding Notre Dame Football

Reports of realignment in college athletics took over NCAA-related headlines on Monday. Multiple outlets have reported Big 12 schools Texas and Oklahoma have interest in joining the SEC. While that has no immediate effect Notre Dame, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips fielded a question at the 2021 ACC Kickoff media day event about the prospect of the Irish joining his conference full-time in the future. He didn't shoot it down.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips (Jim Dedmon/USAToday)

"I think we all got a glimpse of what would be like to have Notre Dame in the conference this past fall," Phillips said. "That was a really beautiful and beneficial relationship to both Notre Dame and the ACC. They had a chance to play a fantastic schedule. They had a chance to vie for a national championship and compete in the CFP. We have a real-life example of what that could look like." The reporter who asked the question, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News & Observer, framed it by quoting Notre Dame Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick as liking the way a 12-team College Football Playoff would work in the Irish's favor. DeCock asked if the lessened importance of playing in a conference championship game to reach the playoff will prevent Notre Dame from giving up the football independence it has enjoyed every year the program has been in existence except for the last. "The old kind of quip is, Notre Dame loves two things: one is being Catholic, second is independence," Phillips said. "Sometimes those things get in reverse order. Sometimes they like independence even more than being Catholic."