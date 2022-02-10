Westbeld gives No. 18 Notre Dame reason to celebrate in victory over Miami

Maddy Westbeld gave herself a heck of a birthday present Thursday night.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore forward scored 21 points, with a career-high four 3-pointers made, as 18th-ranked Notre Dame cruised past Miami, 69-53, in the program’s annual Play4Kay Pink Game.

The home Purcell Pavilion crowd looked on as the Notre Dame football team helped honor breast cancer survivors at halftime.

Westbeld, meanwhile, fell just one point short of her season high in points, set Dec. 22 against DePaul. She was 8-of-11 from the field Thursday night and 4-of-5 from the arc against the Hurricanes (12-10, 5-7 ACC), with eight rebounds and two of ND’s 11 steals.

Seven of Miami’s 10 losses this season have come against ranked teams.