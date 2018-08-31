Football season is upon us, and with it, recruiting will amp up in a big way.

Notre Dame will host Michigan in South Bend this weekend, and a ton prospects will make their way to campus to see the game across multiple classes.

Here, BGI has provided its readers with an in-depth look at the top prospects expected to be on campus and where the Irish stand in their respective recruitments.

Stay locked to Rockne's Roundtable for additions, etc. to the list.