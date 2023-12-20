Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Watch: Notre Dame football announces 2024 class with Mission 24K video

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman shared a video on Wednesday to celebrate the signing of the 2024 recruiting class.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman shared a video on Wednesday to celebrate the signing of the 2024 recruiting class. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

Notre Dame football's coaching staff must be feeling like bank robbers.

The Irish released Wednesday a slick video to celebrate the signing of its 23 commitments in the 2024 recruiting class.

The theme of the video is head coach Marcus Freeman challenging his staff to unlock vaults across the country that contain 24-karat gold in the form of Notre Dame's signees.

Watch the video shared by Freeman below.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Advertisement

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Want more signing day coverage? Inside ND Sports has you covered.

Next generation: Meet Notre Dame's 2024 class on Early National Signing Day

Signing day superlatives for Notre Dame's 2024 football recruiting class

Live Updates: Early signing period for Notre Dame's 2024 class

Rivals: Interview with legendary coach Lou Holtz

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement