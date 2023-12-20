Watch: Notre Dame football announces 2024 class with Mission 24K video
Notre Dame football's coaching staff must be feeling like bank robbers.
The Irish released Wednesday a slick video to celebrate the signing of its 23 commitments in the 2024 recruiting class.
The theme of the video is head coach Marcus Freeman challenging his staff to unlock vaults across the country that contain 24-karat gold in the form of Notre Dame's signees.
Watch the video shared by Freeman below.
