Watch List Watch: Maxwell Award gives nod to Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer
The watch lists have arrived.
The annual tradition that signals college football is just around the corner has started as July creeps toward August and teams prepare to start preseason camps.
Inside ND Sports will keep track of the Notre Dame mentions on the various watch lists in the coming weeks in what we fittingly call our Watch List Watch. Return to this page for the latest watch list updates.
Maxwell Award Watch List: TE Michael Mayer
Eighty-five players were named Monday to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which recognizes the best player in college football regardless of position. Only two tight ends made the list: Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Georgia's Brock Bowers.
The Maxwell Award, which was first bestowed in 1937, hasn't been given to a tight end since college football permanently switched to a two-platoon system in 1965. But a pair of two-way ends won the Maxwell Award before that shift: Notre Dame's Leon Hart (1949) and Navy's Ron Beagle (1954).
Mayer's chance of ending that tight end drought seems slim, but he certainly belongs in the conversation of best players in college football. As a sophomore last season, Mayer led Notre Dame with 71 receptions. He tied with wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. for a team-high seven touchdown receptions and finished second behind Austin in receiving yards with 840.
Mayer's totals set Notre Dame single-season records for a tight end in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions.
Six Notre Dame players previously won the Maxwell Award: Hart, quarterback Johnny Lattner (1952 and 1953), linebacker Jim Lynch (1966), defensive end Ross Browner (1977), quarterback Brady Quinn (2006) and linebacker Manti Te'o (2012).
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the Maxwell Award last season.
Lott IMPACT Trophy: S Brandon Joseph, LB JD Bertrand
The Lott IMPACT Trophy named its 42 watch list candidates well before the other awards back in May. Two Notre Dame players made the list: safety Brandon Joseph and linebacker JD Bertrand.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy recognizes the defensive player who had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
Joseph transferred to Notre Dame this past offseason following his junior season at Northwestern. In the past two seasons, Joseph totaled 121 tackles and eight interceptions in 18 games. He was named to multiple All-America teams following his sophomore season.
Bertrand was Notre Dame's leading tackler (101) last season as a junior. He registered at least four tackles in each of Notre Dame's 13 games with his season high of 11 coming against Toledo. Bertrand also tallied seven tackles for a loss, four quarterback hurries, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble and one pass breakup.
Only one Notre Dame player, linebacker Manti Te'o in 2012, has won the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which was first awarded in 2004. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson won the award last season.
