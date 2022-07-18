Watch List Watch: Maxwell Award gives nod to Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

The watch lists have arrived. The annual tradition that signals college football is just around the corner has started as July creeps toward August and teams prepare to start preseason camps. Inside ND Sports will keep track of the Notre Dame mentions on the various watch lists in the coming weeks in what we fittingly call our Watch List Watch. Return to this page for the latest watch list updates. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Maxwell Award Watch List: TE Michael Mayer

Eighty-five players were named Monday to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which recognizes the best player in college football regardless of position. Only two tight ends made the list: Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Georgia's Brock Bowers. The Maxwell Award, which was first bestowed in 1937, hasn't been given to a tight end since college football permanently switched to a two-platoon system in 1965. But a pair of two-way ends won the Maxwell Award before that shift: Notre Dame's Leon Hart (1949) and Navy's Ron Beagle (1954). Mayer's chance of ending that tight end drought seems slim, but he certainly belongs in the conversation of best players in college football. As a sophomore last season, Mayer led Notre Dame with 71 receptions. He tied with wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. for a team-high seven touchdown receptions and finished second behind Austin in receiving yards with 840. Mayer's totals set Notre Dame single-season records for a tight end in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions. Six Notre Dame players previously won the Maxwell Award: Hart, quarterback Johnny Lattner (1952 and 1953), linebacker Jim Lynch (1966), defensive end Ross Browner (1977), quarterback Brady Quinn (2006) and linebacker Manti Te'o (2012). Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the Maxwell Award last season.

Lott IMPACT Trophy: S Brandon Joseph, LB JD Bertrand