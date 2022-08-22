Watch: Irish in action during 15th preseason camp practice

The Notre Dame football team hit the field for its 15th preseason camp practice, which takes place less than two weeks before the Irish kick off the 2022 season at Ohio State.

Check out how the defensive backs, linebackers and Tyler Buchner looked on Aug. 22.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports