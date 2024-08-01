Notre Dame football held its second preseason practice ahead of the 2024 season on Thursday, Aug. 1. Watch Notre Dame's quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends connect in the passing game and the running backs get involved with the offensive linemen against defensive linemen and linebackers.

Players featured include quarterbacks Riley Leonard, Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr; wide receivers Micah Gilbert, Jaden Greathouse, Kris Mitchell, Jayden Thomas, Jordan Faison, Beaux Collins, Logan Saldate, Cam Williams and Deion Colzie; tight ends Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman, Eli Raridon, Cooper Flanagan and Jack Larsen; running backs Devyn Ford, Aneyas Williams, Jadarian Price, Jake Tafelski and Jeremiyah Love; and defensive linemen Rylie Mills, Jason Onye and Joshua Burnham.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jake Tafelski