Watch: Deland McCullough, running backs speak to the media Wednesday

After Notre Dame football wrapped up its 11th preseason camp practice, running backs coach Deland McCullough and four of the scholarship running backs spoke to the media.

Hear what McCullough, Chris Tyree, Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Gi'Bran Payne had to say here.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports



