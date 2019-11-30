BlueAndGold

WATCH: Brian Kelly Reacts To Notre Dame's 45-24 Victory
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke about the Fighting Irish's 45-24 triumph over Stanford to finish the season 10-2, the program's third straight ten win season.
RELATED: Rapid Review | ND-Stanford Highlights
