BlueAndGold

Notre Dame Top Plays And Highlights vs. Stanford
Notre Dame (10-2) quarterback Ian Book threw four touchdowns to lead the Fighting Irish to a 45-24 triumph over Stanford (4-8) on Saturday. The Irish finished the regular season with a perfect November.
Check out the top plays and highlights from the game below.
