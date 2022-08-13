Video: Notre Dame names Tyler Buchner its 2022 starting quarterback

Notre Dame named sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner as its 2022 starting quarterback on Saturday, Aug. 13. Watch head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Buchner discuss the decision to tab Buchner as the starter over junior Drew Pyne.

Read more about Buchner in this feature from Eric Hansen.

