Notre Dame football held its sixth spring practice on Wednesday, March 27. Watch Irish quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, defensive linemen, linebackers and more work through drills during the first five periods of practice.

Players featured include quarterback Kenny Minchey, quarterback CJ Carr, running back Jeremiyah Love, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, tight end Jack Larsen, defensive end Bryce Young, linebacker Jaylen Sneed, cornerback Clarence Lewis, safety Xavier Watts and more.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jaden Greathouse during spring practice on March 7.