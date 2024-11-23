Players to Watch: No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Army

Eric Goins came to Notre Dame in the fall of 2023 with seven years of service in the United States Army under his belt and the ambition to come to Notre Dame to get dual master’s degrees in Business and Global Affairs.

And a hankering to still play football, and a year of eligibility he left on the table at The Citadel in 2016 to enlist to serve his country.

With no hopes, he figured, of being able to cash it in.

That he’ll be kicking off Saturday night at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx for No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1), when the Irish clash with 19th-ranked Army (9-0), had its origins with hearing about Matt Ganyard.

Ganyard is a U.S. Marine pilot who restarted his college kicking career at Virginia last season at age 34 by taking advantage of a little-known codicil in the NCAA rulebook about paused eligibility clocks and military service.

So, Goins petitioned the NCAA, was granted a single year of eligibility in 2024, and figured the worst-case scenario at age 30 was that he’d “get some good exercise.”

Then Notre Dame’s No. 1 kicker, South Carolina grad transfer Mitch Jeter, suffered a hip injury Oct. 12 against Stanford.

Goins, who connected on 16-of-21 field goal attempts in his final season (2015) at The Citadel, an FCS school, wasn’t able to win the job as the primary fill-in for Jeter on place-kicks, but he did take over the job kicking off.

And the 6-2, 209-pound Herndon, Va., product continues to do so, even as Jeter is nudging closer to 100% health. He has averaged 62 yards a kick on 41 kickoffs with 19 touchbacks. And he even made his first tackle in an ND uniform, and fifth of his career, covering one of his kickoffs Nov. 9 against Florida State.

Suddenly, Goins went from great backstory to front burner.

“I think most athletes, at a high level, have that belief in themselves that I can do this and will do this,” Goins said of rising above being a bystander. “And if you don’t believe it, then you probably don’t get to this level.

“I can’t say I expected this, but this is what I hoped for, playing. Playing on a football team is a lot of fun, but playing in football games is even more fun. So, I was trying to have as much fun but also be a good influence and role model.

“You play the game to win, so that’s my mindset going in. I’m thankful for the opportunity to do this.”

He’s also thankful that older brother Ray Jr. — a West Point grad and soon-to-be Catholic priest — sister Katie, and parents Ray and Sally will all be in attendance on Saturday.

After this season, Goins — who turns 31 next month — has another year of school to finish his master’s requirements, but not more football eligibility. So he’s savoring every minute of this season.

“To play really meaningful football in mid-November and onward, I got to do that once — in my senior year at The Citadel (in 2015 Citadel made the FCS playoffs), but other than that I didn’t. So it’s just really cool to be in this opportunity and have what we have in front of us.”

And that is to make the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff if the Irish can win their final two regular-season games.

TV start time is 7 p.m. EST for the 12th-ever Shamrock Series game, with an actual 7:15 estimated kickoff. NBC/Peacock has the broadcast.

The WSBT Gameday SportsBeat pregame radio show for the ND-Virginia game is an uber-early 1:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. EST (wsbtradio.com/96.1 FM) to accommodate the WSBT broadcast of the ND women’s basketball game between the sixth-ranked Irish and No. 3 USC.

There are plenty of other players to watch in the 52nd-ever meeting between the two teams and 24th of them staged at Yankee Stadium. It’s our practice at Inside ND Sports' to highlight four of them. Here they are: