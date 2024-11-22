Published Nov 22, 2024
Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame football vs. Army
Inside ND Sports
Staff
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of CFP No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1) vs. No. 19 Army (9-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST on NBC in New York City's Yankee Stadium.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Army game is open here.

• Over/Under 1.5 touchdowns for ND RB Jeremiyah Love

• Over/Under 3.5 catches for ND TE Mitchell Evans

• Will Notre Dame make a field goal?

• Over/Under 94.5 rushing yards for Army QB Bryson Daily

• Over/Under 4.5 completions for Army

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Mitchell Evans

Advertisement