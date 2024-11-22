Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame football vs. Army

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of CFP No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1) vs. No. 19 Army (9-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST on NBC in New York City's Yankee Stadium.

• Over/Under 1.5 touchdowns for ND RB Jeremiyah Love

• Over/Under 3.5 catches for ND TE Mitchell Evans

• Will Notre Dame make a field goal?

• Over/Under 94.5 rushing yards for Army QB Bryson Daily

• Over/Under 4.5 completions for Army

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Mitchell Evans