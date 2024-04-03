Notre Dame football held its seventh spring practice on Wednesday, April 3. Watch Irish quarterbacks, wide receivers, linebackers, cornerbacks and more work through drills during the first five periods of practice.

Players featured include quarterback Steve Angeli, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, wide receiver Jayden Harrison, linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, linebacker Drayk Bowen, cornerback Christian Gray, cornerback Jaden Mickey, safety Xavier Watts, safety Adon Shuler and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Boubacar Traore and Jordan Botelho during spring practice on March 7.