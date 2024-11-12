WSBT Wrap: Notre Dame's seniors can write legacy in coming weeks

Tyler James of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to share takeaways from Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, the record linebacker Jack Kiser is about to set, the legacy of ND's senior class, nose tackle Howard Cross III being sidelined, tight end Mitchell Evans surging and where the Irish belong in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. James and Byrne will record a video every Monday following a Freeman press conference.

