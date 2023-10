Watch highlight clips of Notre Dame 2024 wide receiver commit Cam Williams during Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South's 47-14 win at Elgin on Friday. Irish wide receivers coach Chasni Stuckey was in attendance.





Thumbnail photo credit: Charleston Bowles, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey watching Williams on Oct. 20.