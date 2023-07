Notre Dame freshman tight end Cooper Flanagan had his first press conference on Thursday since enrolling in June. Flanagan described his transition from high school to college, benefits of having Gerad Parker as offensive coordinator, Michael Mayer, the legacy of wearing No. 87 and freshman expectations.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Freshman tight end Cooper Flanagan during practice on July 26.