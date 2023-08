Notre Dame right tackle Blake Fisher describes himself as a player, his offseason improvement, what stands out about new offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, how Rudolph compares to former coach Harry Hiestand, the chemistry of this offensive line, how Rudolph’s embraced ND’s offensive line culture and the traits he wants in the right guard next to him.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports