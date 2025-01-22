Notre Dame finishes with eight 2025 signees in Rivals250

When Notre Dame football signed its 2025 class in December, seven of its signees were ranked inside the Rivals250. That number increased to eight Wednesday when Rivals released its final update to the Rivals250 for the 2025 class.
The difference for Notre Dame since the last Rivals250 update in November was safety JaDon Blair. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound recruit dropped out of the Rivals250 in November, but he returned to the list Tuesday ranked as the No. 245 overall prospect in the 2025 class. Rivals ranked Blair at No. 247 overall in August before dropping him outside the 250 in November.
Blair, who moved up eight spots in Rivals’ safety ranking to No. 19, was one of four Notre Dame signees to join the Irish extra early in December for College Football Playoff practices. He was joined by quarterback Blake Hebert, safety Ethan Long and linebacker Madden Faraimo.
Eight signees in the Rivals250 is Notre Dame’s lowest total since signing eight in the 2021 class. The current Rivals250 selections include four ranked among the top 100: offensive tackle Will Black (20), defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr. (36), Faraimo (60) and cornerback Dallas Golden (68). Notre Dame signed five top 100 recruits in the 2024 cycle after adding three in the 2023 class under head coach Marcus Freeman.
Black gives Notre Dame a five-star signee for the second consecutive class after signing linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa in the previous class. Notre Dame didn’t sign five-star recruits in the 2022 and 2023 classes.
Notre Dame entered the week with its 2025 class of 25 signees ranked No. 12 in the country. That could be impacted as position rankings get updated later this week.
Inside ND Sports takes a look at how Notre Dame’s eight signees in the Rivals250 saw their rankings change since November.
OT Will Black
Previously: No. 4 OT, No. 19 overall
Now: No. 4 OT, No. 20 overall
DE Christopher Burgess Jr.
Previously: No. 4 SDE, No. 45 overall
Now: No 4 SDE, No. 36 overall
LB Madden Faraimo
Previously: No. 4 OLB, No. 53 overall
Now: No. 3 OLB, No. 60 overall
CB Dallas Golden
Previously: No. 7 CB, No. 66 overall
Now: No. 7 CB, No. 68 overall,
LB Anthony Sacca
Previously: No. 9 OLB, No. 102 overall
Now: No. 8 OLB, No. 114 overall
OT Owen Strebig
Previously: No. 15 OT, No. 105 overall
Now: No. 17 OT, No. 117 overall
S JaDon Blair
Previously: No. 27 S, not in Rivals250
Now: No. 19 S, No. 245 overall
OT Matty Augustine
Previously: No. 23 OT, No. 243 overall
Now: No. 23 OT, No. 246 overall
