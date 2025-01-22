Notre Dame finishes with eight 2025 signees in Rivals250

Notre Dame safety signee JaDon Blair, front and center, returned to the Rivals250 in the 2025 class. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Eight signees in the Rivals250 is Notre Dame’s lowest total since signing eight in the 2021 class. The current Rivals250 selections include four ranked among the top 100: offensive tackle Will Black (20), defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr. (36), Faraimo (60) and cornerback Dallas Golden (68). Notre Dame signed five top 100 recruits in the 2024 cycle after adding three in the 2023 class under head coach Marcus Freeman. Black gives Notre Dame a five-star signee for the second consecutive class after signing linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa in the previous class. Notre Dame didn’t sign five-star recruits in the 2022 and 2023 classes. Notre Dame entered the week with its 2025 class of 25 signees ranked No. 12 in the country. That could be impacted as position rankings get updated later this week. Inside ND Sports takes a look at how Notre Dame’s eight signees in the Rivals250 saw their rankings change since November. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

OT Will Black

Previously: No. 4 OT, No. 19 overall Now: No. 4 OT, No. 20 overall CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

DE Christopher Burgess Jr.

Previously: No. 4 SDE, No. 45 overall Now: No 4 SDE, No. 36 overall

LB Madden Faraimo

Previously: No. 4 OLB, No. 53 overall Now: No. 3 OLB, No. 60 overall

CB Dallas Golden

Previously: No. 7 CB, No. 66 overall Now: No. 7 CB, No. 68 overall,

LB Anthony Sacca

Previously: No. 9 OLB, No. 102 overall Now: No. 8 OLB, No. 114 overall

OT Owen Strebig

Previously: No. 15 OT, No. 105 overall Now: No. 17 OT, No. 117 overall

S JaDon Blair

Previously: No. 27 S, not in Rivals250 Now: No. 19 S, No. 245 overall

OT Matty Augustine

Previously: No. 23 OT, No. 243 overall Now: No. 23 OT, No. 246 overall