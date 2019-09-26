The 2019 high school football season is here and Notre Dame commits are in action. Check out a preview of big games for the Fighting Irish pledges, as well as which recruit(s) Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer will be on the road this week to see. Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

New Canaan High needs a big performance from Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne this Friday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Blue & Gold Illustrated On The Road

Back in the summer when I was mapping out my fall travel plans, I knew one thing: I needed to go see Will Shipley. The nation's No. 1 all-purpose back in the class of 2021 is a huge target for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and he's one of the most explosive and fun to watch players in the country. I've already taken some cool trips and seen some really talented prospects this fall, and I have visits lined up to Richmond, Florida, and St. Louis in the coming weeks, but I'm not more excited about a trip than I am about heading to Charlotte on Friday morning.

On the recruiting front, the Rivals100 prospect holds over 20 offers, including Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, USC, and many other Power Five conference programs. He's locked in to visit Notre Dame on Oct. 12 for the Irish's pivotal matchup with the Trojans. I'll have plenty to report on Shipley at Blue & Gold Illustrated from my time in the Charlotte area, and you can check out my live tweets from Shipley's game @BGI_MikeSinger.

Highlighting Three Notre Dame Commits

1. New Canaan (Ct.) High, QB Drew Pyne The Rivals100 gunslinger didn't have his best game last week in a 17-14 loss, as he tossed two touchdowns and three interceptions. Pyne should have a nice bounce back performance when New Canaan travels to Stamford, a team that finished 3-7 last season. Pyne is ranked as the top recruit in Connecticut and the No. 5 pro-style quarterback nationally. He's been committed to the Irish for a year and a half.

2. Avon (Ind.) High, 2021 OL Blake Fisher The monstrous offensive tackle prospect is off to a stellar start to his junior season, and the Irish commit has paved the way to a 5-0 record for the Orioles. Avon may have its biggest test so far this season as they host a 4-1 Fishers (Ind.) squad. Fisher ranks as the No. 17 recruit overall in the 2021 class. Watch his midseason junior tape here.

3. Denver Mullen, DT Aidan Keanaaina 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina will visit Notre Dame, the school he's been committed to for the past seven months, on Saturday. The day prior to his trip to South Bend, his Mullen squad has a huge matchup with 4-0 Grandview. After starting the season with two blowout victories, Keanaaina and Co. have lost its last two games, and they'll look to get back on track on Friday.

Full Schedule For Notre Dame Commits