Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Notre Dame Commits
The 2019 high school football season is here and Notre Dame commits are in action. Check out a preview of big games for the Fighting Irish pledges.
Save $50 your first year and get $50 of FREE ND gear too! (Promo code: UGAShowdown)
RELATED: Commit Tracker (Sept. 12-14)
Highlighting Three Notre Dame Commits
1. Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle (3-0), OT Tosh Baker
Baker's squad puts its unblemished early-season record on the line when it faces off against Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic (2-0). Not only is this a top game among Notre Dame commits this week, MaxPreps named this matchup one of the top 10 high school games in the nation. Eastside Catholic is ranked as MaxPreps No. 11 team in the nation.
2. St Louis (Mo.) De Smet (3-0), WR Jordan Johnson
Through three games, Johnson's De Smet team has allowed a just 14 total points, but St. Louis Christian Brothers (3-0) has scored 65, 44, 56 points, respectively, to begin the season. While De Smet has the better talent and should win the game, the Spartans may need Johnson to have a big night in what could be a track meet.
3. Southaven (Miss.) High 1-2, CB Caleb Offord
Offord's squad is coming off an emotional victory on the road last week in which the Notre Dame pledge scored the game winning touchdown off a blocked punt, and the Chargers return home to face on of the area's best teams in Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven (3-1). Southaven has the talent to beat anyone in the Memphis area, but can it avoid shooting itself in the foot too many times?
Full Schedule For Notre Dame Commits
OL Tosh Baker, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle (3-0) – at Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic (2-0) Sept. 20
CB Landen Bartleson, Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (4-0) – vs. Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy (3-1) Sept. 20
TE Kevin Bauman, Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (1-1) – vs. Middletown (N.J.) South (0-3) Sept. 20
DE Jordan Botelho, Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis (5-0) – vs. Honolulu Punahou (4-2) Sept. 20
WR Jay Brunelle, Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. Johns (0-1) – vs. Everett (Mass.) High (2-1) Sept. 20
OL Michael Carmody, Mars (Penn.) High (2-2) – at Kittanning (Pa.) Armstrong (1-2) Sept. 20
WR Jordan Johnson, St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet (3-0) – at St. Louis Christian Brothers (3-0) Sept. 20
DL Aidan Keanaaina, Brighton (Colo.) Mullen (2-1) – at Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit (3-0) Sept. 20
CB Clarence Lewis, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (2-0) – at Freehold (N.J.) Boro (1-2) Sept. 21
TE Michael Mayer, Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic (5-0) – at Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood (1-3) Sept. 20
DL Rylie Mills, Lake Forest (Ill.) High (2-1) – vs. Lake Zurich (Ill.) High (1-2) Sept. 20
CB Caleb Offord, Southaven (Miss.) High (1-2) – vs. Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven (3-1) Sept. 20
LS Alex Peitsch, Washington (DC) St. John's College (2-2) – vs. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (3-0) Sept. 21
QB Drew Pyne, New Canaan (Ct.) High (1-0) – at Ridgefield (Conn.) High (2-0) Sept. 20
RB Chris Tyree, Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale (2-1) – vs. Petersburg (Va.) High (2-1) Sept. 27
WR Xavier Watts, Omaha (Neb.) Burke (1-0) – vs. Omaha (Neb.) North (1-2) Sept. 20
2021 Commits
TE Cane Berrong, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (4-0) – Bye week
QB Tyler Buchner, La Jolla (Calif.) Bishops (4-0) – Bye week
OL Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (3-0) – at Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (2-2) Sept. 21
OL Blake Fisher, Avon (Ind.) High (4-0) – vs. Indianapolis Franklin Central (3-1) Sept. 20
DL Gabriel Rubio, St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran (3-0) – vs. St. Charles (Mo.) Duchense (4-0) Sept. 20
Note: BGI's Mike Singer will not be on the road seeing a recruit this Friday.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.
• Like us on Facebook.