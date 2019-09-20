The 2019 high school football season is here and Notre Dame commits are in action. Check out a preview of big games for the Fighting Irish pledges. Save $50 your first year and get $50 of FREE ND gear too! (Promo code: UGAShowdown)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish OL commit Tosh Baker plays in Seattle, Wash. on Friday night.

Highlighting Three Notre Dame Commits

1. Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle (3-0), OT Tosh Baker Baker's squad puts its unblemished early-season record on the line when it faces off against Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic (2-0). Not only is this a top game among Notre Dame commits this week, MaxPreps named this matchup one of the top 10 high school games in the nation. Eastside Catholic is ranked as MaxPreps No. 11 team in the nation.

2. St Louis (Mo.) De Smet (3-0), WR Jordan Johnson Through three games, Johnson's De Smet team has allowed a just 14 total points, but St. Louis Christian Brothers (3-0) has scored 65, 44, 56 points, respectively, to begin the season. While De Smet has the better talent and should win the game, the Spartans may need Johnson to have a big night in what could be a track meet.

3. Southaven (Miss.) High 1-2, CB Caleb Offord Offord's squad is coming off an emotional victory on the road last week in which the Notre Dame pledge scored the game winning touchdown off a blocked punt, and the Chargers return home to face on of the area's best teams in Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven (3-1). Southaven has the talent to beat anyone in the Memphis area, but can it avoid shooting itself in the foot too many times?

Full Schedule For Notre Dame Commits