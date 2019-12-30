Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back and Notre Dame class of 2020 signee Chris Tyree discussed his experience so far at the Under Armour All-American Game week with Blue & Gold Illustrated 's Mike Singer .

On early experience at UA...

"It's been really fun coming out here with the best players in the country and actually playing real football with them and not just being at a camp. It's a great experience. It's good for me to get to used to playing against bigger, stronger and faster players than I'm used to. It's a small glimpse of what it'll be like at the next level."

On having Drew Pyne in the same backfield in pads...

"It's even more fun than previous camps because it's real football. It's a lot more fun."