{{ timeAgo('2019-12-30 13:25:14 -0600') }}

Notes, Quotes and Observations On Notre Dame Recruits From UA (12/30)

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer was live in Orlando Monday morning to check out Notre Dame signees Drew Pyne, Chris Tyree and Alex Peitsch during the second practice for the Under Armour All-American Game.

Read the notes, quotes and observations from the day below.

Chris Tyree was impressive on day two of Under Armour practice.
Chris Tyree was impressive on day two of Under Armour practice. (Rivals.com)

*** This is my third time seeing Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back and 2020 Notre Dame signee Chris Tyree in person, but this was the first time I've seen him with pads on in a real football setting. There is a lot to like about his game as an all-purpose back and it's obvious why he's the No. 43 player nationally per Rivals. Everyone knows how fast Tyree is, but what impressed me the most was just how quick and smooth his cuts are.

