Since March, Delran (NJ) athlete RJ Moten has seen his recruiting process blow up. He's landed 18 new scholarships in that time span.

"It has been crazy; I won't lie," he said.

Moten's most recent offer came from Notre Dame on May 20, as the Fighting Irish have expanded their defensive back board in recent weeks. Safeties coach Terry Joseph saw Moten workout, which led to Moten landing the offer.

"An offer from Notre Dame to a kid from a small town in South Jersey is pretty meaningful," Moten said.

Moten is a prospect who could play cornerback or safety in the Irish defense.