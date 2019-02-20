The latest edition of the 2020 Rivals250 has been released and two Irish commits made the list.

Red Bank (N.J.) Red Bank Catholic tight end Kevin Bauman came in at No. 111 and fellow tight end Michael Mayer of Alexandria, Ky.) Covington Catholic sits at No. 126.

The duo again joins New Canaan (Conn.) High quarterback Drew Pyne (No. 72) as the three Notre Dame 2020 pledges inside the top-250 for Rivals. For the full list, CLICK HERE.