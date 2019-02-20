Two Irish Commits Round Out Latest 2020 Rivals250
The latest edition of the 2020 Rivals250 has been released and two Irish commits made the list.
Red Bank (N.J.) Red Bank Catholic tight end Kevin Bauman came in at No. 111 and fellow tight end Michael Mayer of Alexandria, Ky.) Covington Catholic sits at No. 126.
The duo again joins New Canaan (Conn.) High quarterback Drew Pyne (No. 72) as the three Notre Dame 2020 pledges inside the top-250 for Rivals. For the full list, CLICK HERE.
IRISH TARGETS ON THE LIST
Note: Notre Dame is in Henning's top 10.
Note: Will visit Notre Dame on March 22-23.
Note: Will take an official visit to Notre Dame for the spring game in April.
Note: Notre Dame is in the top seven for Love.
Note: Will visit Notre Dame this weekend (Feb. 23).
Note: Notre Dame is in the top eight for the four-star prospect.
