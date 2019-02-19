Irish QB Commit Remains In 2020 Rivals100
The latest edition of the 2020 Rivals100 was released Tuesday and Notre Dame quarterback commit Drew Pyne made the list, coming in at No. 73.
Pyne committed to Notre Dame in April of 2018 and has been firm in that pledge ever since, the first commitment in the class.
The 2020 Rivals250 will be released Wednesday.
ADDITIONAL TARGETS
Note: Visited Notre Dame on Dec. 15 and will return for an official visit on April 5-7.
Note: Moved up from three-star status.
Note: Recently included Notre Dame in his top 12 and plans to visit this spring/summer
Note: With Notre Dame presumably leading the way, Johnson will announce his commitment on July 28.
Note: Will visit Notre Dame this weekend.
Note: Offered by Notre Dame on Monday.
