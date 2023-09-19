On Monday, Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman met with the media for 15 minutes at Notre Dame Stadium to help preview Saturday night's clash between No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) and No. 6 Ohio State (3-0). Here’s everything he had to say.

Q: Does this feel like the biggest football game of your college career or where does it rank for you?

Sam Hartman: “Yeah, it’s a big game. Obviously, College GameDay or whatever you want to call it. I think it’s a huge opportunity for us as a program and as a team to go out there and show what we’ve got. Obviously, a really challenging opponent historically. A great opponent, a great football program and another, like ourselves, is a great football university.

“So, I think this is a classic of two football greats that, growing up, you kind of think about and look at those games, Ohio State and all the other big ones, you’re like, ‘That would be a cool game to play in.’ It’s exciting. It is a big game. I think to shy away from that is foolish, but I think it’s going to be like every week. It’s going to be about us executing at the highest level and, like coach [Marcus] Freeman probably already said, reaching our full potential.”

Q: You didn’t grow up in this part of the country, so I’m curious what it means to be a part of something like this Notre Dame-Ohio State rivalry?

SH: “I think it’s big for the university, big for our team and this season. Obviously, the road to the finish line leads through this game, and really every game for us. But obviously, it’s a big challenge. It’s going to be a huge crowd, a huge ordeal here with College GameDay and everything included. But we’re going to try and keep our blinders on as much as we can and understand that it’s going to be one play, one life.”

Q: Maybe Notre Dame needs you here to play in a game like this one Saturday. So, how do you stay in just being Sam Hartman and not trying to be Superman in what you’re going to be facing on Saturday?

SH: “I think it starts with the confidence in our coaches, the confidence in the schemes that we’re going to get into and the players around me. I think we have an unbelievable O-line that I have a lot of confidence in. Our running backs have all been playing incredibly well. Tight ends have been doing great. Outside we’ve shown we have some explosive capabilities and the ability to spread the ball around when we need to and to be able to run the ball when we can. So, that’s really where it is.

“On our defense, we’ve been playing a lot of complementary football. You look at the NC State game, there were times where we got shut out or they let up a score, and we kind of bounced back off each other. It’s always going to be about me doing my job the best I can do, and the plays are going to come when they need to be. It’s a lot of trust — the trust and belief that everyone around me is doing their job, which they’ve been doing all year and we’ve been doing since the spring. So, it’s an exciting opportunity to go out as a team and play a complete game.”

Q: This week is already different for you, since you’re standing here talking to us. Normally what would you be doing on a normal Monday at 12:30 instead of talking to the media?

SH: “Probably eating lunch — 12:30 is probably lunchtime. So, probably eat lunch. I had to eat that pretty quickly. Then we’re back. I have a lift at 1:30 and then run to team meetings and then practice from there. Later on, watching film, studying, getting ready for the game.”

Q: When you have the experience you have, how do you feel it tangibly comes out compared to when you were a young quarterback playing in games like this? How does it actually help you once the game starts?

SH: “I think you feel all the same emotions, because you want to succeed, you want to play well, and I think that’s like everyone in this room. If you have a big due date or a big, important deadline to hit, you feel the nerves. You feel the excitement or you feel whatever you feel. A lot of it is just the want to be the best, to have success and prove people right or wrong in whatever regard.

“I think a lot of it revolves around the confidence I have walking in the Gug with the people that are around me, starting with coach Freeman down to the very bottom. I think that’s where I find it, so that’s kind of what I rely on. Experience is experience, but every play you play is going to be different than the last. And so, it’s just going to be about trusting the guys around me and knowing that the support group around me is really, really talented, and they believe in me and I believe in them.”

Q: Do you have an early read on the Ohio State defense?

SH: “I think where it starts with them is their ‘quarterbacks’ of their defense, their linebacking corps, they have two really stout players that have played a lot of football. Obviously, it really encompasses their front seven. A lot of experience, a lot of talent there. Their secondary brought back a lot of guys from last year that are all extremely talented. We know we have a challenge on our hands. They do a lot of things up front. Very multiple. Again, you know going into this game that it’s going to be a battle for all four quarters, and they’re going to bring it and they have a lot of experience as well. It’s an exciting challenge, but not something that we’re not going to take lightly.”

Q: You’ve played in a number of games against ranked teams, but is there a particularly tough outing against a ranked team — maybe I’m thinking of Pitt or Wisconsin — where the failure or falling short of what you’d hoped to do is something you could plug into this week and make it better?

SH: “Yeah, I don’t really know what the question is.”

Q: Well, I mean learning from failure or personal disappointment?

SH: “We all have tough games, and we all have tough losses. I think Wisconsin, probably we were both 4-5 at that point. I think it’s all about — again — one-play, one-life mentality and being able to bounce back from bad plays, good plays. I think the guys around me and the guys up front are really good at keeping me up and keeping me clean. Just bounce back. The one-play, one-life mentality is probably all I’ve got there.”

Q: I didn’t know “Steez” was an actual word until you got here. It seems like something you identify with. Who gave that to you? Who pinned that to you? Does it work for you? How can it help everyone around you?

SH: “I think it’s something I got when I was young at Wake, just kind of like a style-with-ease type of deal, a flow, whatever you want to call it. I think everyone is different in their own way. It’s not something I completely have sold out to, but it’s something that is an easy tagline for me. There was a [No.] 10 before me at Wake, so nobody called me ’10’. There was already a Sam on the team, so they had to create something else, so that was probably the root of it.”