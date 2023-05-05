With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period. During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events. In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period. Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Friday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph

Rudolph is expected to be recruiting in Indiana and Illinois. In Notre Dame's home state, Rudolph will visit Hamilton Southeastern in Fishers for 2024 offensive tackle target Styles Prescod. The three-star recruit visited Notre Dame on back-to-back weekends in April and remains one of ND's top tackle targets. Rudolph is also scheduled to visit St. Charles (Ill.) East on Friday to look into 2024 offensive tackle prospect Bodey McCaslin. The three-star recruit verbally committed to Iowa on Wednesday. Do the Irish want to try to flip McCaslin, are they too late or is Rudolph just keeping an eye on a Midwest prospect?

Defensive coordinator Al Golden

Golden is expected to be recruiting in Georgia. While in the Peach State, Golden will check on 2024 linebacker target Sammy Brown at Jefferson (Ga.) High. The four-star recruit hasn't shown as much outward interest in the Irish as of late, but Notre Dame still has a need at linebacker. Brown last visited Notre Dame in June. Golden will also have a chance to see a pair of 2024 linebacker prospects who could add Notre Dame offers: Jordan Burns at Atlanta's Pace Academy and Justin Logan at Marietta Kell.

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Stuckey is expected to be recruiting in Florida. He'll spend time in the Tampa area including a visit to Bradenton's IMG Academy. The national powerhouse is loaded with talent. Rivals rates 11 of IMG's 2024 recruits and eight of its 2025 recruits with at least four stars. Most interesting for Stuckey may be 2025 wide receiver prospect Donovan Olugbode, a four-star recruit. The Irish have already offered a pair of 2025 four-star linebackers at IMG Academy: Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Gavin Nix. Owusu-Boateng is brothers with former Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Nix received a Notre Dame offer when he visited campus in April.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Mickens is expected to be recruiting in Cincinnati. He'll have a chance to check on 2024 cornerback commit Karson Hobbs at Moeller High. Mickens will also see 2024 cornerback target Terhyon Nichols. The three-star recruit hasn't been a high priority for Notre Dame recently, but he visited campus last June. The Irish are still looking for a third cornerback in the class to join Hobbs and four-star recruit Leonard Moore.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli

Parker and Guidugli are expected to be recruiting in their home state of Kentucky. The headliner of their travels will be 2025 quarterback target Cutter Boley. The four-star recruit visited Notre Dame in March after receiving an offer on St. Patrick's Day.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary

O'Leary is expected to be recruiting in Ohio. He will make a trip to Cleveland Shaker Heights to see 2025 safety target Trey McNutt. The four-star recruit visited Notre Dame in March after receiving an offer on St. Patrick's Day.

Defensive line coach Al Washington

Washington is expected to be recruiting in North Carolina. He'll be able to check in on four-star recruit Bryce Young, his newest defensive line commitment, at Charlotte Christian. Young announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Saturday, a week after attending the Blue-Gold Game.

Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi

Biagi will make a trip to Tampa, Fla., where he'll have a chance to visit with South Florida grad transfer kicker Spencer Shrader, who will join Notre Dame in June.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough