With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period. During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events. In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period. Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame's coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Thursday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported.

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli

Guidugli is expected to be recruiting in Tennessee with his focus remaining on quarterbacks. He'll make a stop at Brentwood Academy to check on 2025 quarterback target George MacIntyre. He'll also look into 2026 quarterback prospect Jared Curtis at Nashville Christian School. MacIntyre received a Notre Dame offer on Pot of Gold Day in March, but he hasn't visited the Irish. Curtis is a candidate to become Notre Dame's second quarterback offer in the 2026 class. He already has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and others. The Irish extended their first 2026 quarterback offer Wednesday to Julian Lewis while Guidugli was in Georgia.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker

Parker is expected to join Guidugli at Brentwood Academy for MacIntyre. Parker will also have a chance to do some more recruiting throughout Tennessee.



Defensive coordinator Al Golden

Golden is expected to be recruiting in Alabama. He'll get a chance to check on 2024 linebacker target Bradley Shaw at Hoover High and a pair of 2025 targets at Highland Home High: linebacker Jakaleb Faulk and defensive end CJ May. Shaw visited Notre Dame in March. Earlier that month, both Faulk and May received Notre Dame offers on Pot of Gold Day.

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Stuckey is expected to be recruiting in Florida with a focus on 2025 wide receiver target Jaime Ffrench from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin. Ffrench, who received an offer while Notre Dame was preparing for the Gator in December, visited the Irish for a spring practice in March.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph

After a change of plans Wednesday, Rudolph is now expected to be recruiting in Iowa with a focus on 2024 offensive line target Grant Brix at Logan Magnolia Community. Inside ND Sports previously reported Rudolph would be visiting Brix on Wednesday. Brix, who attended the Blue-Gold Game, is on the short list of remaining offensive tackles targets still showing interest in Notre Dame.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary

O'Leary is expected to be recruiting in New Jersey with 2024 safety Jaylen McClain as a top priority. The West Orange Seton Hall Prep standout hasn't visited Notre Dame since receiving an offer in early December. The Irish are looking for multiple safeties to still add to the 2024 class.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Mickens is expected to be recruiting in Texas with opportunities to see how his hard work has paid off on the recruiting trail. Mickens gets to visit Round Rock High for 2024 cornerback commit Leonard Moore and Houston Kincaid for 2023 cornerback signee Micah Bell.

Defensive line coach Al Washington

Washington is expected to be recruiting in Georgia to check in with one of his newest 2024 commitments: defensive end Cole Mullins at Hoschton Mill Creek. Mullins committed to Notre Dame on April 22 after visiting the Irish earlier in the week.

Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi and running backs coach Deland McCullough