Trail Tracks: Notre Dame coaches hit the road for evaluation period (5/15)
With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period.
During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events.
In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period.
Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Monday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported.
Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker
Parker will be off the recruiting trail for a travel day.
Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli
Guidugli is expected to be recruiting in Kentucky and Tennessee. He'll visit Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy to see 2025 quarterback target Cutter Boley. The four-star quarterback included the Irish in his final 10 Friday and will announce his commitment on Thursday, May 18. Guidugli will also visit 2025 quarterback target George Macintyre of Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy and 2026 quarterback target Jared Curtis of Nashville (Tenn.) Christian School.
Running backs coach Deland McCullough
McCullough is expected to be recruiting Virginia, where he'll visit 2025 running back target Gideon Davidson. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound running back is ranked the No. 86 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 2 player in Virginia. He attends Lynchburg (V.A.) Liberty Christian Academy.
Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey
Stuckey is scheduled to be recruiting in New Jersey. He is expected to visit 2025 wide receiver target Quincy Porter. The four-star wide receiver attends Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic and hauled in 34 receptions for 682 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
Porter visited the Irish in April.
Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph
Rudolph is expected to be in Las Vegas with a focus on recruits in the 2025 class at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman. He'll have the opportunity to visit two 2025 four-star offensive linemen prospects in Douglas Utu and SJ Alofaituli. Both could be candidates to receive an offer from the Irish.
Bishop Gorman is also home to 2025 three-star linebacker target Landon McComber. The 6-3, 210-pound outside linebacker visited Notre Dame in March.
Defensive coordinator Al Golden
Golden is expected to be on the trail in Connecticut. According to Rivals, the state has 10 players in the 2024 recruiting class with at least-three star ratings, including a pair of four-star defensive end targets — Benedict Umeh and Jacob Smith.
Smith visited Notre Dame in March.
Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi
Biagi is expected to be recruiting in Seattle and Colorado. He will visit 2024 linebacker target Brayden Platt. The 6-2, 230-pound defender attends Yelm (Wash.) High and included Notre Dame in his top eight in April. He is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and is ranked as the No. 23 inside linebacker in the 2024 class.
Defensive line coach Al Washington
Washington is expected to be recruiting in Florida. He's set to visit Notre Dame's first 2025 commitment, Davion Dixon. Dixon verbally committed to the Irish before the Blue-Gold Game on April 22 and detailed his decision later with Inside ND Sports.
Dixon is rated as a four-star prospect in the 2025 class and is ranked No. 10 among defensive tackles. He attends Miami (Fla.) Belen Jesuit Prep and has picked up offers from Boston College, Georgia, Maryland, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan since committing to Notre Dame.
Safeties coach Chris O'Leary
O'Leary is expected to be recruiting in Nevada. He'll stop by Las Vegas (Nev.) Faith Lutheran to visit 2025 safety target Matai Tagoa'i. The 6-4, 190-pound defender is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and is ranked as the No. 12 safety in the 2025 class. He received an offer from the Irish during ND's annual Pot of Gold Day recruiting event in March.
Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens
Mickens is expected to be in Michigan evaluating the Detroit area. The state currently has 30 prospects in the 2024 class with at least three-star ratings, including 2024 four-star quarterback commit CJ Carr. The 2025 class has 12 players with at least three-star ratings, including 2025 four-star target Alex Graham from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech.
Graham, who landed an offer from Notre Dame in March, is ranked as the No. 60 overall player in the 2025 class. His primary recruiter is Mickens.
